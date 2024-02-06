Cape Girardeau schools superintendent search varies from others

School superintendent searches vary from district to district. Timelines. Methods. Results.

According to people familiar with such personnel activities, many factors are at play and can greatly affect decisions local school board members make.

Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education members are in the process of hiring a superintendent to replace Neil Glass, who announced in late January he would step down at the end of the school year. Their hiring process included an application window of nine business days and resulted in two candidates applying for the job. Board members interviewed the candidates Tuesday, Feb. 28, and plan to announce their decision within days.

Mehlville, Missouri

Jim Hinson of Education Governance Leadership Association, an organization that provides "headhunting" services for school executives, said an ongoing superintendent search in the Mehlville, Missouri, district will span at least a couple months.

Mehlville, on the southeastern edge of St. Louis, has about 10,000 students, and officials posted the district's superintendent position Jan. 27. Hinson said the posting included state and national listings through the American Association of School Administrators.

As of Feb. 21, about a dozen candidates had applied for the job. Hinson noted the timing of the search is a bit unusual.

"We're at the end of the cycle," he explained. "We have a lot of districts that offer contract extensions to their superintendents from November through February."

He said a lot of superintendents have already signed contracts for the next school year by early spring: "So, obviously, if they want out of their contract, that board is going to have to vote to let them out."

As part of EGL's search process, the organization conducts a community survey to determine factors important to stakeholders.

"We ask them to describe their ideal superintendent to us," Hinson said.

Results of the district's survey came in last week.

From there, EGL will conduct background checks on candidates.

"That's not only reference checks but also social media checks," Hinson noted.