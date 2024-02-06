Cape Girardeau schools superintendent Neil Glass announces retirement

Editor's note: This story has been updated to included the age of Neil Glass.

Neil Glass, superintendent of the Cape Girardeau School District, has announced he will retire at the end of the 2022-2023 school year.

In a letter to the school district, Glass said he informed the Cape Girardeau Board of Education of his decision to retire, during a closed meeting Monday, Jan. 23.

“Please know that this was not an easy decision to make because of all of you and our students,” Glass wrote in his letter.

Glass, 49, has served as superintendent since July 2017 and was named Missouri Association of School Administrators’ New Superintendent of the Year for the southeast district in 2020.