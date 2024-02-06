The 2023 version of Cape Girardeau School District's snow day video debuted Wednesday, Jan. 25, and this iteration departs from previous videos.

Superintendent Neil Glass, who announced his retirement Monday, Jan. 23, stars in the much-anticipated annual production, and he has some help in this year's installment.

This is the sixth year of Glass's production in collaboration with Career and Technology Center's Randy McWilson and McWilson's digital media classes.

McWilson said Glass came to digital media classes talk about the newest video, and he wanted students' ideas to make it different from recent years.

Starting in October, with two days of shooting and hundreds of hours of editing, the video was ready only a day before the snow began Tuesday, Jan. 24.

This year, Glass parodied popular movies and TV shows, including "Spider-Man: No Way Home", "Stranger Things", "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" and "The Avengers" — with the idea the video would resonate with students and their parents.

The video posted early Wednesday morning, Jan. 25, and had gathered 6,500 views as of Wednesday night.

The video features Jimmy Wilferth of Saint Francis Healthcare as Doctor Strange.

Glass starts out by traveling to meet with Doctor Strange to ask for everyone to forget his past snow day videos, except him. Strange does not agree, saying he did the same for Peter Parker, whoever that is.