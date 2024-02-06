Cape Girardeau schools seeking community feedback

The Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education is asking for community feedback as it prepares to create a new Community Engagement Plan for the 2023-24 school year.
The board will host two in-person listening sessions from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 12. The sessions will take place in the board room of the district's administrative offices at 301 N. Clark Ave. in Cape Girardeau.
According to a news release from the district, the purpose of the listening sessions is to allow community members the opportunity to provide feedback to the board on how to better engage all stakeholders. The release stated parents/guardians, staff, students, community partners and Cape Girardeau taxpayers are encouraged to attend.
The district is also conducting a Community Engagement Survey consisting of 20 questions. The survey should take no longer than 10 minutes to complete and will close at midnight Thursday, June 15, the release stated.
Questions on the survey ask what the community's interest level is regarding topics discussed during monthly school board meetings, and awareness of where board meeting agendas are posted and the process of placing an item on the agenda.
The survey also asks whether community members are interested in forums with school board members to express opinions on school-related topics or to learn more about topics the board will be voting on.
Information on the listening sessions, how to RSVP and taking the survey is at www.capetigers.com/article/1131460.