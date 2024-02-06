All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsJune 1, 2023
Cape Girardeau schools seeking community feedback
The Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education is asking for community feedback as it prepares to create a new Community Engagement Plan for the 2023-24 school year. The board will host two in-person listening sessions from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 12. The sessions will take place in the board room of the district's administrative offices at 301 N. Clark Ave. in Cape Girardeau...
Danny Walter
story image illustation
Southeast Missourian archive

The Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education is asking for community feedback as it prepares to create a new Community Engagement Plan for the 2023-24 school year.

The board will host two in-person listening sessions from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 12. The sessions will take place in the board room of the district's administrative offices at 301 N. Clark Ave. in Cape Girardeau.

According to a news release from the district, the purpose of the listening sessions is to allow community members the opportunity to provide feedback to the board on how to better engage all stakeholders. The release stated parents/guardians, staff, students, community partners and Cape Girardeau taxpayers are encouraged to attend.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The district is also conducting a Community Engagement Survey consisting of 20 questions. The survey should take no longer than 10 minutes to complete and will close at midnight Thursday, June 15, the release stated.

Questions on the survey ask what the community's interest level is regarding topics discussed during monthly school board meetings, and awareness of where board meeting agendas are posted and the process of placing an item on the agenda.

The survey also asks whether community members are interested in forums with school board members to express opinions on school-related topics or to learn more about topics the board will be voting on.

Information on the listening sessions, how to RSVP and taking the survey is at www.capetigers.com/article/1131460.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 28
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, ...
NewsSep. 27
BREAKING NEWS: City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for all...
Local NewsSep. 27
Wells to Wallets: How your ballot choice will affect water...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
NewsSep. 26
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
NewsSep. 26
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy