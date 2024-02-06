Cape Girardeau schools seeking community feedback

The Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education is asking for community feedback as it prepares to create a new Community Engagement Plan for the 2023-24 school year.

The board will host two in-person listening sessions from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 12. The sessions will take place in the board room of the district's administrative offices at 301 N. Clark Ave. in Cape Girardeau.

According to a news release from the district, the purpose of the listening sessions is to allow community members the opportunity to provide feedback to the board on how to better engage all stakeholders. The release stated parents/guardians, staff, students, community partners and Cape Girardeau taxpayers are encouraged to attend.