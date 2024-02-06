Members of the Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education approved a motion to contract Brockmiller Construction to construct a new welding laboratory for the Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center's welding program.

The cost agreed upon is not to exceed $4.5 million, and funding for the project is fully refundable because of money being allocated by the state to help improve the school-to-work pipeline in Missouri.

"What we don't want to do is get away from the spirit of this project. We don't want to gut it so much that it wasn't going to be an effective lab," Cape Public Schools assistant superintendent Josh Crowell said during an evening meeting Monday, Feb. 26. "I think where we ended up is we're going to have, again, just a jewel for our school district. We also have to understand that this is a domino effect. This is going to free up multiple areas of space inside the current CTC building. Adding this onto the MAC building is where that's going to go. We have space to expand there and, from that freed up space, that's going to allow other programming needs to take place within the CTC building."

Costs include a robust HVAC system designed to properly ventilate the air because of the burning gas required to weld, as well as a bridge crane to help students haul steel across the shop.

The project is designed to help CTC become a regional hub of sorts to train future welders at a higher capacity, which Crowell said could come close to tripling student capacity.

According to CTC director Brock Crowley, adding a new welding lab can create "endless possibilities" for CTC and its students.