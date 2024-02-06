All sections
NewsMay 14, 2021

Cape Girardeau School District to begin after-school program

For the first time, Cape Girardeau School District will launch an after-school care program for its elementary schools. The program is open for registration now.

Monica Obradovic
Registration for Cub Club began Wednesday and will stay open until Aug. 13.
Courtesy of Cape Girardeau School District

For the first time, Cape Girardeau School District will launch an after-school care program for its elementary schools. The program is open for registration now.

Teacher Amy Dunn began plans for Cub Club two years ago. During her 18 years as a third-grade teacher, she repeatedly heard parents question why Cape Girardeau School District did not have an after-school program. The Jackson School District has offered after-school care options for years.

Many Cape Girardeau public school students had no supervised place to go after school, she said.

"A lot of our students were going to unattended households," Dunn said. "They were hungry -- kids would tell me they had no food at home."

Cub Club will provide students with food, entertainment and homework help. Dunn said the district aims to have a 12-to-1 ratio of kids to teachers. It will operate on regularly scheduled school days.

Cub Club's tuition will vary depending on which month the child attends the program. A discount will be given to each additional child enrolled from the same household.

Cub Club is a liscensed-exempted child care program. It's accredited with the Child Care Subsidy Program, so some parents and guardians may be eligible for tuition assistance from the state.

Dunn wanted to give parents a more affordable after-school care option. She said some parents may turn away from child care because of its expense.

According to the Missouri Department of Social Services, the average half-day tuition of registered, school-age childcare providers is $7.05 a day per child.

"Some [students] go to daycares that are pretty pricey," Dunn said. "There are waiting lists for several of the day cares, too. Parents would not have anywhere to send their kids and the kids would have to stay home by themselves."

Cub Club will be available to students enrolled in Alma Shrader, Blanchard, Clippard, Franklin and Jefferson elementary schools. Preschool students will not be eligible.

Registration is free and open until Aug. 13. Dunn recommends parents register as soon as possible. Some locations may close before the deadline, depending on how quickly positions fill.

Parents may register online at a form on Cape Girardeau School District's website, www.capetigers.com.

