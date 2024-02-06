Cape Girardeau School District to begin after-school program

For the first time, Cape Girardeau School District will launch an after-school care program for its elementary schools. The program is open for registration now.

Teacher Amy Dunn began plans for Cub Club two years ago. During her 18 years as a third-grade teacher, she repeatedly heard parents question why Cape Girardeau School District did not have an after-school program. The Jackson School District has offered after-school care options for years.

Many Cape Girardeau public school students had no supervised place to go after school, she said.

"A lot of our students were going to unattended households," Dunn said. "They were hungry -- kids would tell me they had no food at home."

Cub Club will provide students with food, entertainment and homework help. Dunn said the district aims to have a 12-to-1 ratio of kids to teachers. It will operate on regularly scheduled school days.

Cub Club's tuition will vary depending on which month the child attends the program. A discount will be given to each additional child enrolled from the same household.