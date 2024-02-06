Cape Girardeau School District to award Jefferson project bid in June

Cape Girardeau School District superintendent Neil Glass said Tuesday the Board of Education will award the contract for the estimated $11.3 million Jefferson Elementary civic center project at its June 28 meeting.

Glass said May 25 is the target date for advertisement for bids, including requests for proposals (RFPs) to contractors.

A mandatory pre-bid meeting will be held, the superintendent said, to go over design documents with those interested in building the civic center on the city's south side.

"We've gotten a pulse on the bidding climate and it's showing a 10% to 15% increase in our estimated cost," Glass told the school board at its regularly scheduled meeting Monday.

The largest single price tag in the project is a $5.4 million aquatic center.

In September, Glass told the board school administrators had moved away from a canvas covered sprung structure for the pool similar to the Central Municipal "bubble" in favor of "bricks and mortar" housing he said could last 50 years -- but adding $1 million to the overall cost.

Glass told the Southeast Missourian the project's big question mark continues to be the skyrocketing prices of building materials, creating what he calls a "volatile" environment for bidding.

"We want to find some value engineering where we could stay with the bricks and mortar (pool construction)," said Glass, superintendent of schools since 2017.

Asked for an example of value engineering, Glass offered a hypothetical case.

"We might bring down the height of the roof, for example, from 18 feet to 16 feet," he said, noting a two-foot difference would mean less steel would be needed to support the structure.

"That sort of engineering could make a difference to the bottom line," he said, adding reverting back to a less-expensive sprung structure is a "last resort."