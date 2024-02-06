Cape Girardeau School District launches app for parents, students

The Cape Girardeau School District has created an easier way for parents and students to access school information from the palms of their hands.
Users can access school information by downloading the new Cape Girardeau Public Schools app, district communications director Kristen Tallent said.
In the app launched March 3, users can check school menus, read district announcements, access school calendars, visit links to social media and read other information about schools in the district.
Technology department supervisor David Pepon developed and customized the app specifically for Cape Girardeau School District users, Tallent said, adding features most used on the schools’ websites. The app itself was purchased by the district through SchoolMessenger, which the district also uses for website hosting, but Tallent said Pepon customized the app to best fit their needs.
She said the main objective of the app is to provide information that’s simple and easily accessible for parents and students. Its development was part of the school board’s five-year plan and a way for the district to stay current with changing technology.
“It’s a sign of the times; it’s a popular way for people to stay connected, and there’s an app for everything,” Tallent said. “We thought it was important to have one for the school district as well.”
The app was first tested with a small group of parents before being released to the public, Tallent said. In the test group, it was found to be a positive addition to the district and was officially launched last week.
The app, titled Cape Girardeau 63, is free to download on the Apple App Store and Google Play.
