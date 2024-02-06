Cape Girardeau School District launches app for parents, students

The Cape Girardeau School District has created an easier way for parents and students to access school information from the palms of their hands.

Users can access school information by downloading the new Cape Girardeau Public Schools app, district communications director Kristen Tallent said.

In the app launched March 3, users can check school menus, read district announcements, access school calendars, visit links to social media and read other information about schools in the district.

Technology department supervisor David Pepon developed and customized the app specifically for Cape Girardeau School District users, Tallent said, adding features most used on the schools’ websites. The app itself was purchased by the district through SchoolMessenger, which the district also uses for website hosting, but Tallent said Pepon customized the app to best fit their needs.