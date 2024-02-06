All sections
NewsDecember 20, 2021

Cape Girardeau School District graduation rate surpasses 90%

The graduation rate of Cape Girardeau School District seniors has reached the highest it has been in 16 years. According to recent data from the Missouri Department of Education, 91.48% of the district's seniors in the Class of 2021 graduated. The latest graduation rate marked a significant jump from the previous year. In 2020, 87.54% of district seniors graduated. The state's average is 89.62%...

Monica Obradovic
A Cape Girardeau Central High School graduate waves a "peace" sign to the audience after recieving his diploma during the school's graduation ceremony May 23 at Central High School.
A Cape Girardeau Central High School graduate waves a "peace" sign to the audience after recieving his diploma during the school's graduation ceremony May 23 at Central High School.Brooke Holford

The graduation rate of Cape Girardeau School District seniors has reached the highest it has been in 16 years.

According to recent data from the Missouri Department of Education, 91.48% of the district's seniors in the Class of 2021 graduated.

The latest graduation rate marked a significant jump from the previous year. In 2020, 87.54% of district seniors graduated. The state's average is 89.62%.

School Board president Kyle McDonald mentioned the achievement during the district's latest board meeting.

"When I started on the board, it was a 72% graduation rate," McDonald said.

Deputy superintendent Howard Benyon attributed the latest year's jump to dedicated staff and administration members.

"It's about those relationships kids have with the teachers," Benyon said. "I know, during COVID, it was very difficult, but the teachers went above and beyond making connections with the kids and engaging them."

Zech Payne, director of Cape Central Academy, said recent changes to scheduling may have played a role in the district's graduation boost.

"We used to have block scheduling, where students were in class longer," Payne said. "We shortened that up to give students an advisory period. So, around 35 minutes a day, teachers focus individually on students."

Payne added that Academy staff also perform weekly home visits to confer with students and make sure they're on track with assignments.

Central High School also offers several programs to engage students of all needs, according to principal Nancy Scheller.

The Accelerated College Experience (ACE) Program allows students to earn an associate degree at Cape College Center. A program called FLEX allows juniors and seniors who have jobs to work while still earning their graduation requirements.

"Some of our students have to work and bring in an income," Scheller said. "This allows them to do both. ... The only (other) option is to drop out because our school day is long."

Benyon said reaching a 90% graduation rate has been a goal of the district's for years.

Despite the hardships of the pandemic, he said the last couple of years taught Cape Girardeau educators different ways to engage students.

"We just want to continue to stand out and grow and get better," Benyon said. "I think we will, with all the things we have in place now."

Local News
