Cape Girardeau School District graduation rate surpasses 90%

The graduation rate of Cape Girardeau School District seniors has reached the highest it has been in 16 years.

According to recent data from the Missouri Department of Education, 91.48% of the district's seniors in the Class of 2021 graduated.

The latest graduation rate marked a significant jump from the previous year. In 2020, 87.54% of district seniors graduated. The state's average is 89.62%.

School Board president Kyle McDonald mentioned the achievement during the district's latest board meeting.

"When I started on the board, it was a 72% graduation rate," McDonald said.

Deputy superintendent Howard Benyon attributed the latest year's jump to dedicated staff and administration members.

"It's about those relationships kids have with the teachers," Benyon said. "I know, during COVID, it was very difficult, but the teachers went above and beyond making connections with the kids and engaging them."

Zech Payne, director of Cape Central Academy, said recent changes to scheduling may have played a role in the district's graduation boost.