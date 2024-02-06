All sections
NewsAugust 30, 2023
Cape Girardeau school board votes to hold property tax rates steady
Danny Walter
Cape Girardeau School District Board of Education members voted Monday, Aug. 28, not to increase property tax rates for 2023.
Cape Girardeau School District Board of Education members voted Monday, Aug. 28, not to increase property tax rates for 2023.Submitted

Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education members voted to not increase the property tax rates for 2023.

The district's chief financial officer, Lindsey Dudek, said the board's decision was upholding a promise made to voters regarding the passage of a $40 million bond issue in 2010. She said the bond paid for capital projects, such as building a stadium at Cape Central High School and the new Franklin Elementary School building.

The tax rates will remain at $4.1567 per $100 of real estate and personal property values as determined by Cape Girardeau County Assessor's Office.

According to information provided at the board's Monday, Aug. 28, meeting, the district could receive more than $33 million in revenue, based on 100% collection of property taxes for the 2023-24 fiscal year. The revenue could be more than $2 million above the previous year's revenue, based on increasing property values.

As announced at a board meeting May 22, much of that $2 million has already been earmarked for a districtwide 3% average raise in teacher and staff salaries.

In other business, the board approved the rate for out-of-district tuition for elementary and secondary students for the 2023-24 school year. The rate of $10,500 per student is based on calculations provided by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and reflects instructional expenditures outlined in the district's 2023-24 budget.

Tyson Moyers, district athletic director, evaluated the district's Youth Sports Program for the 2022-23 school year as "above average". The program was run in partnership with the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department, and Moyers reported 632 third through sixth grade students participated, a significant increase over previous years.

Moyers said the success of the program's initial year "exceeded expectations". He said the goal for the 2023-24 school year is to expand programming to first and second grade students, as well as adding flag football, volleyball and cross-country in the fall.

Josh Crowell, assistant superintendent of support services, reported that requests for bids have been sent out regarding the second phase of constructing a Cape Central High School indoor athletic facility. He said bid opening will be Thursday, Sept. 14, with recommendations and supporting documents presented at the board meeting Monday, Sept. 25.

Crowell also reported there have been transportation delays since the start of the new school year, "but with each day, it has gotten better." He said officials also are looking at some after-school busing issues, including the need to use staff members to drive students home in district vans in order to reduce ride times.

Consent agenda

Board members approved several items that were discussed prior to Monday's regular meeting:

  • Adult meal prices for the 2023-24 school year will be a set at the same rate as the previous school year with no increase. The adult price for breakfast will remain $2.35 and lunch will remain at $4.86.
  • Bus routes provided by Robinson Transport have been adopted for the 2023-24 school year, reflecting current enrollment with adjustments as necessary throughout the school year.
  • A local plan has been adopted for the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) as required under Part B of state regulations. Also, the superintendent has been authorized to enter into an agreement, on behalf of the board, with Christa M. Weber for services to deaf and hard-of-hearing students for the 2023-24 school year. Weber can offer contracted services to the district at rates of $100 per assessment, $90 per hour for "direct and consultative teaching service" and a travel rate of $90 per month.
Local News
