Cape Girardeau school board votes to hold property tax rates steady

Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education members voted to not increase the property tax rates for 2023.

The district's chief financial officer, Lindsey Dudek, said the board's decision was upholding a promise made to voters regarding the passage of a $40 million bond issue in 2010. She said the bond paid for capital projects, such as building a stadium at Cape Central High School and the new Franklin Elementary School building.

The tax rates will remain at $4.1567 per $100 of real estate and personal property values as determined by Cape Girardeau County Assessor's Office.

According to information provided at the board's Monday, Aug. 28, meeting, the district could receive more than $33 million in revenue, based on 100% collection of property taxes for the 2023-24 fiscal year. The revenue could be more than $2 million above the previous year's revenue, based on increasing property values.

As announced at a board meeting May 22, much of that $2 million has already been earmarked for a districtwide 3% average raise in teacher and staff salaries.

In other business, the board approved the rate for out-of-district tuition for elementary and secondary students for the 2023-24 school year. The rate of $10,500 per student is based on calculations provided by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and reflects instructional expenditures outlined in the district's 2023-24 budget.