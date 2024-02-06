All sections
NewsApril 12, 2022

Cape Girardeau School Board organizes after election, approves contract

This story is updated. In a special organizational meeting held Monday at Cape Girardeau School District's central office, Matthew Welker was elected by his peers to be the next president of the Board of Education, succeeding Kyle McDonald, who remains a member. McDonald had served as leader of the board for nine of the last 16 years, including since the onset of the pandemic — earning McDonald a word of thanks from district superintendent Neil Glass...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Matthew Welker, left, and Veronica Langston take the oath of office to begin three-year terms on the Cape Girardeau School District Board of Education during a special organizational meeting Monday. Welker begins his second term on the school board, while Langston is a newcomer.
Matthew Welker, left, and Veronica Langston take the oath of office to begin three-year terms on the Cape Girardeau School District Board of Education during a special organizational meeting Monday. Welker begins his second term on the school board, while Langston is a newcomer.

This story is updated.

In a special organizational meeting held Monday at Cape Girardeau School District's central office, Matthew Welker was elected by his peers to be the next president of the Board of Education, succeeding Kyle McDonald, who remains a member.

McDonald had served as leader of the board for nine of the last 16 years, including since the onset of the pandemic — earning McDonald a word of thanks from district superintendent Neil Glass.

"The last two years have not been easy, given COVID, and I salute you for your support for this administration and this board," Glass said.

Welker and Veronica Langston emerged as the top two vote-getters in last week's general municipal election and were sworn into office by board secretary Beth Poyner.

Newcomer Langston earned the second and final board seat available, besting third-place finisher and former board member Marcia "Lynn" Ware by 28 votes.

Langston fills the seat vacated by Jeff Glenn, who decided not to seek a fourth three-year term.

Missy Phegley was elected as board vice president.

Casey Cook was named official Missouri School Boards Association (MSBA) delegate.

Paul Cairns was appointed board legislative representative.

Contract

Board members gave unanimous approval of a $74,727 bid by Ron's Glass Company of Farmington, Missouri, to replace 11 vandalized windows at Blanchard Elementary, which had been damaged by rocks last month.

An insurance claim has been filed for the cost, which school officials say will be entirely covered, save for a $1,000 deductible.

Joshua Crowell, head of the district's support services, estimates the new windows could be installed in the next four to six weeks.

