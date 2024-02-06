This story is updated.

In a special organizational meeting held Monday at Cape Girardeau School District's central office, Matthew Welker was elected by his peers to be the next president of the Board of Education, succeeding Kyle McDonald, who remains a member.

McDonald had served as leader of the board for nine of the last 16 years, including since the onset of the pandemic — earning McDonald a word of thanks from district superintendent Neil Glass.

"The last two years have not been easy, given COVID, and I salute you for your support for this administration and this board," Glass said.

Welker and Veronica Langston emerged as the top two vote-getters in last week's general municipal election and were sworn into office by board secretary Beth Poyner.

Newcomer Langston earned the second and final board seat available, besting third-place finisher and former board member Marcia "Lynn" Ware by 28 votes.

Langston fills the seat vacated by Jeff Glenn, who decided not to seek a fourth three-year term.