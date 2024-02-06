Cape Girardeau school board opposes open enrollment

At a regular meeting Monday, Feb. 27, Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education members approved a resolution opposing legislation regarding open enrollment of nonresident students in Missouri public schools.

The resolution stated the board "has resolved to focus resident taxpayer resources upon the education of students who reside in the District." It further stated that "open enrollment will result in a significant adverse financial impact on public schools" and that "no credible research" has shown that it improves student achievement.

Superintendent Neil Glass said he put the resolution before the board because, "I want our lawmakers to know where we stand," referring to the "Public School Open Enrollment Act", or Missouri House Bill 253, currently making its way through the state's legislature.

"It's really bad policy for our district in particular and for a lot of smaller districts as well," Glass said. "If we open up our borders and allow students to transfer back-and-forth, I'm very scared of what it will do to this district."

Glass said districts participating in open enrollment won't be taking the "hard to educate student."