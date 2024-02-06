Cape Girardeau school board members sworn into office

In a special organizational meeting of the Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education on Thursday, April 13, Casey Cook, Missy Phegley and Jared Ritter were sworn into office by board secretary Beth Poyner for another three-year term.

All three were incumbent candidates and emerged as the top vote-getters in the April 4 general municipal election.

Phegley was elected by her peers to be the next president of the board, succeeding Matthew Welker, who remains a member. Welker had served as leader of the board since 2022.