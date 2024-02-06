All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsApril 15, 2023

Cape Girardeau school board members sworn into office

In a special organizational meeting of the Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education on Thursday, April 13, Casey Cook, Missy Phegley and Jared Ritter were sworn into office by board secretary Beth Poyner for another three-year term. All three were incumbent candidates and emerged as the top vote-getters in the April 4 general municipal election...

Danny Walter
Standing from left to right, Casey Cook, Missy Phegley and Jared Ritter are sworn into office Thursday, April 13, for another three-year term on the Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education.
Standing from left to right, Casey Cook, Missy Phegley and Jared Ritter are sworn into office Thursday, April 13, for another three-year term on the Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education.danny Walter

In a special organizational meeting of the Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education on Thursday, April 13, Casey Cook, Missy Phegley and Jared Ritter were sworn into office by board secretary Beth Poyner for another three-year term.

All three were incumbent candidates and emerged as the top vote-getters in the April 4 general municipal election.

Phegley was elected by her peers to be the next president of the board, succeeding Matthew Welker, who remains a member. Welker had served as leader of the board since 2022.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Ritter was elected as board vice president.

Cook retained his role as a Missouri School Boards Association delegate.

Board member Kyle McDonald was appointed board legislative representative.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 19
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal aft...
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for ...
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure...
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Br...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy