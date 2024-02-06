Kyle McDonald, who won reelection earlier this month to the Cape Girardeau School Board of Education, will also keep his role as board president by vote of the newly-configured panel on April 15.
McDonald said Thursday he expects the upcoming bid day on the Jefferson Elementary civic center plan, anticipated in early May, to come up for discussion in Monday's board meeting.
Last fall, school superintendent Neil Glass outlined an anticipated $11.3 million price tag for the project -- to include a $5.4 million aquatic center.
Glass previously told the Southeast Missourian he had some anxiety about what has happened to construction costs in the months since outlining a revised concept to the school board last fall.
"Material prices have skyrocked, I think, since November and December," Glass said April 2, adding the district is investigating alternatives -- e.g., value engineering on products used in construction -- in an effort to avoid what he called "sticker shock" on bid day.
Notes
Matt Welker will serve as board vice president and Missy Phegley will continue as delegate to the Missouri School Boards Association (MSBA).
Newcomer Paul Cairns, who received the most votes in the April 6 school board election, will be MSBA alternate delegate and Casey Cook was named as legislative representative.
