All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsApril 23, 2021
Cape Girardeau School Board is looking to Jefferson civic center plan bid day
Kyle McDonald, who won reelection earlier this month to the Cape Girardeau School Board of Education, will also keep his role as board president by vote of the newly-configured panel on April 15. McDonald said Thursday he expects the upcoming bid day on the Jefferson Elementary civic center plan, anticipated in early May, to come up for discussion in Monday's board meeting...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
story image illustation

Kyle McDonald, who won reelection earlier this month to the Cape Girardeau School Board of Education, will also keep his role as board president by vote of the newly-configured panel on April 15.

McDonald said Thursday he expects the upcoming bid day on the Jefferson Elementary civic center plan, anticipated in early May, to come up for discussion in Monday's board meeting.

Last fall, school superintendent Neil Glass outlined an anticipated $11.3 million price tag for the project -- to include a $5.4 million aquatic center.

Glass previously told the Southeast Missourian he had some anxiety about what has happened to construction costs in the months since outlining a revised concept to the school board last fall.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"Material prices have skyrocked, I think, since November and December," Glass said April 2, adding the district is investigating alternatives -- e.g., value engineering on products used in construction -- in an effort to avoid what he called "sticker shock" on bid day.

Notes

Matt Welker will serve as board vice president and Missy Phegley will continue as delegate to the Missouri School Boards Association (MSBA).

Newcomer Paul Cairns, who received the most votes in the April 6 school board election, will be MSBA alternate delegate and Casey Cook was named as legislative representative.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed...
NewsOct. 4
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott Coun...
NewsOct. 4
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
NewsOct. 4
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
NewsOct. 4
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
NewsOct. 3
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 3
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
NewsOct. 3
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
NewsOct. 3
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
NewsOct. 3
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
NewsOct. 3
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
NewsOct. 2
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy