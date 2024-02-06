Kyle McDonald, who won reelection earlier this month to the Cape Girardeau School Board of Education, will also keep his role as board president by vote of the newly-configured panel on April 15.

McDonald said Thursday he expects the upcoming bid day on the Jefferson Elementary civic center plan, anticipated in early May, to come up for discussion in Monday's board meeting.

Last fall, school superintendent Neil Glass outlined an anticipated $11.3 million price tag for the project -- to include a $5.4 million aquatic center.

Glass previously told the Southeast Missourian he had some anxiety about what has happened to construction costs in the months since outlining a revised concept to the school board last fall.