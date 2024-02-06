Cape Girardeau school board incumbents retain seats

The three incumbents retained their seats on Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education after Tuesday night's, April 4, general municipal election.

Jared Ritter was the top vote-getter with 1,874 votes (22.87%), while Casey Cook received 1,706 votes (20.82%) and Missy Phegley claimed the last seat with 1,542 votes (18.82%). Each will serve another three-year term.

"I'm excited to get back to work," Ritter said. "I'm very thankful for the support and excited for another three years."