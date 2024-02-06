Cape Girardeau school board incumbents retain seats

The three incumbents retained their seats on Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education after Tuesday night's, April 4, general municipal election.
Jared Ritter was the top vote-getter with 1,874 votes (22.87%), while Casey Cook received 1,706 votes (20.82%) and Missy Phegley claimed the last seat with 1,542 votes (18.82%). Each will serve another three-year term.
"I'm excited to get back to work," Ritter said. "I'm very thankful for the support and excited for another three years."
Cook said he was "humbled" that the community is giving him another chance to serve, and Phegley said she was "super excited" to be on the board for three more years.
Kim Swartz came in fourth with 1,520 votes (18.55%) and Roy Diamond finished fifth with 694 votes (8.47%).
Both Summer Shardae McCauley and Byron D. Bonner remained on the ballot even though they had previously dropped out of the running. However, Bonner still received 493 votes (6.02%) and McCauley got 336 votes (4.10%). There were 30 write-in votes.
