Cape Girardeau school board election forum to be next month

The Cape Girardeau Public Schools Community Teachers Association (CTA) will host a forum at 6 p.m. Monday, March 18, at Cape Central High School’s Richard D. Kinder Performance Hall to give the public insight into candidates running for a seat on the Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education.

Each candidate will be allowed two minutes to introduce themselves, 90 seconds to respond to CTA’s questions and one minute for closing statements.

CTA will ask each candidate why they’re running and their interest in the district, what their job description should be as a school board member, their top priorities for the job, how they would give concerned parents a voice regarding school matters, what the strengths of the school district are and how many times they have attended an event or visited a classroom in the district over the past year.