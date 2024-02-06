All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
ElectionsFebruary 29, 2024

Cape Girardeau school board election forum to be next month

The Cape Girardeau Public Schools Community Teachers Association (CTA) will host a forum at 6 p.m. Monday, March 18, at Cape Central High School’s Kinder Performance Hall to give the public insight into candidates running for a seat on the Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education. ...

J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves
story image illustation

The Cape Girardeau Public Schools Community Teachers Association (CTA) will host a forum at 6 p.m. Monday, March 18, at Cape Central High School’s Richard D. Kinder Performance Hall to give the public insight into candidates running for a seat on the Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education.

Each candidate will be allowed two minutes to introduce themselves, 90 seconds to respond to CTA’s questions and one minute for closing statements.

CTA will ask each candidate why they’re running and their interest in the district, what their job description should be as a school board member, their top priorities for the job, how they would give concerned parents a voice regarding school matters, what the strengths of the school district are and how many times they have attended an event or visited a classroom in the district over the past year.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Three candidates are registered to run for the school district’s open seats in the Tuesday, April 2, general municipal election, including both incumbents, Paul Cairns and Kyle McDonald. Running against the pair for one of the available seats is Kristal Flentge of Cape Girardeau.

The final day to register for April’s election is Wednesday, March 6. For more information on elections in Cape Girardeau County, visit the county clerk’s website at www.capecounty.us/cape-girardeau-county-clerk.

For more information about the upcoming forum, contact CTA president Tyler Lappe by calling (573) 334-2030 or emailing lappet@capetigers.com.

Story Tags
Local News
Elections
Advertisement
Related
Local NewsNov. 25
Lace up for Kim's Toybox Run: A festive race with a cause
Local NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after...
ElectionsNov. 20
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council sea...
ElectionsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of count...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Election 2024: How Missouri constitutional officers fared in local counties versus the state
ElectionsNov. 8
Election 2024: How Missouri constitutional officers fared in local counties versus the state
Election 2024: Missouri’s national, local races lean Republican
ElectionsNov. 8
Election 2024: Missouri’s national, local races lean Republican
Large size, number of ballots slow down absentee voting count in Cape County
ElectionsNov. 7
Large size, number of ballots slow down absentee voting count in Cape County
Election 2024: Missouri ballot initiatives
ElectionsNov. 6
Election 2024: Missouri ballot initiatives
Cape Girardeau Ward 5 special election timeline released, petitions for seat available
ElectionsOct. 16
Cape Girardeau Ward 5 special election timeline released, petitions for seat available
Elon Musk has often inflamed politically tense moments, raising worries for the US election
ElectionsSep. 17
Elon Musk has often inflamed politically tense moments, raising worries for the US election
Vance and Georgia Gov. Kemp project Republican unity at evangelical event after Trump tensions
ElectionsSep. 17
Vance and Georgia Gov. Kemp project Republican unity at evangelical event after Trump tensions
Trump subject of apparent assassination attempt at Florida golf club, FBI says
ElectionsSep. 16
Trump subject of apparent assassination attempt at Florida golf club, FBI says
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy