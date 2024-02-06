"I volunteer in our schools every week, and spending several hours a month in our schools has given me an opportunity to take a little peek into how our schools are functioning," Flentge said. "I think that our teachers deserve school board members who see their daily investment in our students and deserve school board members who see their daily efforts. Lastly, I love this community. I really love Cape Girardeau. I have lived in many places. I've lived in other countries. Cape is a very unique town and I think it's a fantastic town. It's a wonderful place to raise a family and I think we all deserve school board members who want a thriving school district that matches our thriving community."

Flentge cited reading proficiency and open communication between the school board and parents as her top priorities as a candidate.

"In the time that I've announced that I am running for school board, I've had several parents reach out to me to express their concern over the reading level that their child is at and the support that they have access to in school," Flentge said. "I know we have excellent classroom teachers and we have excellent reading support, but I also think that, at some buildings, they're stretched thin so kids don't get the access that they need. In addition to that, I do understand that our kids are more than just a standardized test score, but even taking that into consideration, we have 47% of kids testing at proficient reading levels according to DESE (Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education). I know we can do better than that, and I would like to see the board prioritize that in the form of a budget that allows more reading support specialists.

"In addition to that, I would really like to see the board take a more active role in educating our parents simply on what they do and what the policies are. I think a lot of frustration exists on the parents' side because people just don't understand what the policies are, who they voice concerns to and what the chain of command is. That information is available on the website, but it's very difficult to find and I think simply making that more transparent would be a goal of mine, hopefully to help support parents in that way."

When candidates were asked how often they attend events or visit classrooms in the district, Flentge touted her heavy involvement with the schools.

"I am inside the schools at least twice a week, but sometimes more," Flentge said. "In doing that, I've really had the opportunity to build some relationships with teachers and admin. Ultimately, it is a big part of why I decided to run for school board. Having the opportunity to regularly witness our incredible teachers and our students just, every day, investing the way that they do really lit a fire under me to want to serve our district in this way and hopefully offer support to the teachers in the form of policies that serve them."

Kyle McDonald

McDonald -- the most experienced of the three having served 18 years on the board, including seven years as president and three years as vice president -- feels his work in the school district isn't quite finished.

"There's a lot of amazing things going on," McDonald said. "(There are) a lot of projects and initiatives that I want to continue to be a part of, not just within our district, but being on the school board allows me to serve on other regional and statewide boards. For instance, I serve as the vice chair of Missouri's Securities Investment Program, which gives good investment opportunities for schools and other municipalities. I believe that public schools are the backbone of every community and without strong schools, our communities fail or suffer drastically. That's why I want to continue to serve on this board, to ensure that we have good strong schools."

While McDonald isn't a Cape Girardeau native, his two daughters are both graduates of Cape Central. Despite not having children currently attending a school in the district, McDonald cited his "heart for service" -- which he said he earned through growing up in a military household and his involvement in Boy Scouts of America during his childhood -- as reasons he is running for election again.

"In the scouts, they always taught us to leave a place better than when you found it, and I've strived in every aspect of my life to do just that," McDonald said. "When Amy and I were married in 1983, we decided Cape was going to be our home where we wanted to raise our kids. While I didn't have the opportunity to see firsthand the impact that our amazing schools had in our students' lives, I've invested the last 18 years of my life serving this community and I believe I have a lot more to offer."

McDonald bolstered his reelection campaign by detailing some of the improvements the school district has made since he was first elected in 2006.

"When I first got on the board, we had three superintendents in five years, our graduation rate was 72% and we weren't serving all students equally," McDonald said. "Since I've been on the board, we've had three outstanding superintendents and our graduation rate has broken through the 90% level. I believe we've made great success, but I think we have a long way to go."

McDonald listed multiple priorities as he seeks another term.

"Something that the board has done recently was develop the newly constructed CSIP (Comprehensive School Improvement Plan) plan, our continuing improvement plan, and I think that's going to be a really important piece to making sure that this district takes the next level of success," McDonald said. "Whoever gets on the board, I would encourage them to absorb as much information out of that CSIP because that's going to be our road map to the next level of success. Also, (my priority is) to continue to support our administration in educating all students. That's our job. If we're an industry, our students will be our product. If we can't do our jobs correctly, to make our product the best person they can be, then we've failed at that and I think that's going to be one of the top priorities that we need as well.

"We need to help our superintendent establish forward-thinking goals, and probably one of the most important things that we've made huge strides on is continuing to compensate our staff and our teachers at the levels they should be. While we have gotten our teacher salaries for starting teachers to the highest level within our area, I think there are still huge strides to make to compensate them as they should be."