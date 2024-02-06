Cape Girardeau school board builds Community Engagement plan

The Cape Girardeau Public Schools (CGPS) Board of Education considered items to be included in the district's Community Engagement policy at a special meeting Thursday morning, June 15.

The meeting was a follow-up to input received from community members who attended listening sessions Monday, June 12, as well as a survey posted on the district website.

Beth Poyner, school board secretary, said the Missouri state Legislature formed a statute requiring each district to create a Community Engagement policy. In turn, The Missouri School Board Association (MSBA) adopted Policy KC, which states each district's board of education "will, with input from the community, create a plan for ongoing community engagement".

The CGPS board agreed and "expressed the desire" to increase opportunities for open dialogue with community members, said Kristin Tallent, the district's communications director.

"This creates a more seamless relationship between the board and our greater school community because it gives board members the chance to not only receive feedback but respond to it," Tallent said.