Cape Girardeau school board builds Community Engagement plan

The Cape Girardeau Public Schools (CGPS) Board of Education considered items to be included in the district's Community Engagement policy at a special meeting Thursday morning, June 15.
The meeting was a follow-up to input received from community members who attended listening sessions Monday, June 12, as well as a survey posted on the district website.
Beth Poyner, school board secretary, said the Missouri state Legislature formed a statute requiring each district to create a Community Engagement policy. In turn, The Missouri School Board Association (MSBA) adopted Policy KC, which states each district's board of education "will, with input from the community, create a plan for ongoing community engagement".
The CGPS board agreed and "expressed the desire" to increase opportunities for open dialogue with community members, said Kristin Tallent, the district's communications director.
"This creates a more seamless relationship between the board and our greater school community because it gives board members the chance to not only receive feedback but respond to it," Tallent said.
Board president Missy Phegley stated community input fell under three categories -- education, communication and interaction.
In terms of education, Phegley said it referred to informing the community regarding the board's role and responsibilities and the rules and processes of monthly board meetings. She said this included how a community member can petition to address the board or place an item on the agenda, and the correct "chain of command" to follow when a parent or community member seeks resolution to an issue.
Board members suggested posting "school board basics" placards where board meetings take place, as well as the district's website. Other suggestions included the creation of "flow-charts", answers to frequently asked questions and explanatory videos.
The board agreed with the need for improved communication with constituents in regards to providing more context about policies and actions the board votes on, as well as laying out how the board communicates with the community.
Members also made suggestions of opportunities for the board to interact with the community such as informal "town hall" events, participating in existing community events and eventually hosting block-parties.
Phegley said the board will schedule one more "work session" in July to solidify the Community Engagement policy, and then bring the plan up for approval during the regular board meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, July 24, at 301 N. Clark Ave., in Cape Girardeau.
