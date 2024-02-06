At a regular meeting, Monday, March 27, the Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education authorized negotiations with multiple contractors in the construction of the first phase of an athletic complex to be built on the Central High School campus.

The board appointed superintendent Neil Glass the task of negotiating with Brockmiller Construction Inc., the project's construction manager at risk (CMAR), for general trades work on the facility. In turn, the board authorized the CMAR to negotiate with three additional contractors for the facility's site work and utility needs. Those contractors are: Fronabarger Concreters Inc. for the site work, Raider Mechanical Inc. for the plumbing and Cotner Electric for the electrical.

Per information listed in the agenda for Monday night's meeting, "these projects were solicited in the local paper, as well as communicated to area contractors by the CMAR. They solicited 51 subcontractors and 21 of them downloaded drawings and 17 of those 21 submitted quotes on the general trades or other packages."

The agenda also stated: "The project estimate was $2.6 million and the bid total for the Athletic Facility Phase I is $2,485,409.00 which includes the 7% for the CMAR." Also, "The building has a lead time of 14-17 weeks," putting the first phase completion near the end of July or beginning of August.

Josh Crowell, the assistant superintendent of Support Services, said he felt "fortunate" they received bids under budget.

Board members Veronica Langston and Paul Cairns expressed concern the board had not determined a total cost for the athletic complex.

"I ask you, 'Why have we not set down a cost for a usable building instead of a cost for this shell?'" Langston asked. "I think the community and I personally would feel better if we had a total cost."

Langston made a motion to postpone the discussion until the next regular meeting "when we can get that information together."

The motion was not seconded.