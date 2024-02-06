Cape Girardeau school board approves purchase of new scoreboards

Editor's note: The following story has been updated to correct the name of the assistant superintendent for special services.

The Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education members voted during their meeting Monday, May 22, to authorize superintendent Neil Glass to negotiate the purchase of four video scoreboards for Central High School.

The contract for the scoreboards will be through Digital Scoreboards LLC, for an amount not to exceed $417,000.

Josh Crowell, assistant superintendent of support services, said the current scoreboards at the high school stadium and gymnasium are nearing the end of their life expectancy and already developing technical issues. He said the new scoreboard package will include delay of game and locker room time clocks, and be covered by an 11-year warranty.

Glass reported the Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation Board of Directors voted to raise funds for the scoreboard replacements at CHS. He said board members proposed the district purchase the boards, and the foundation will pay the district back over a five-year period, "avoiding unnecessary loan expenses."

Glass said the foundation utilizes the current scoreboards for advertisements, which, in turn, provide revenue that helps fund various needs for the district. He said the same will hold true for the new scoreboards.

Glass said two bids for the scoreboard replacements were received through The Interlocal Purchasing System, and Digital Scoreboards was the lowest bid.