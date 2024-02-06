On Monday, Jan, 23, in a 5-2 vote, the Cape Girardeau Board of Education approved the first phase of construction for an athletic complex on the Central High School campus at a cost not to exceed $2.6 million.

Board members Paul Cairns and Veronica Langston voted "nay," both voicing concerns over cost and a proposed plan to complete the project in phases.

At a previous board meeting in November, members voted unanimously to authorize superintendent Neil Glass to negotiate a contract with Brockmiller Construction to build an indoor training and locker room facility at the high school.

At that meeting, preliminary plans for the new facility showed space for locker and weight training rooms, offices for coaches and an indoor turf, half the length a football field. The new facility would be built beside Central High School's stadium, in the green space east of the visitors' bleachers.

However, at Monday night's meeting, Glass said material prices have increased and therefore he felt it necessary to put forward a new plan breaking the project into phases. The first phase, he said, would cost approximately $2.1 million.

He added that Central High School's coaches made a request for the indoor field to be widened another 50 feet, increasing the width to 160 feet. Glass said, among other benefits, the increased space would allow for different sports, such as soccer and football, to safely use the space at the same time. He said, if approved, close to another $443,000 would be added to the facility's cost.

Glass presented updated construction schematics to board members for his proposed first phase of the project.

"What you see before you is, basically, an unfinished structure," Glass told the board.

He said the concrete foundation would be poured, and all water, sewer and electrical utilities would be installed, but the locker rooms and offices would be pushed to a later phase. The first phase would essentially be a "shell" of the facility, Glass said. The estimated cost, he said, including widening the indoor field, would be around $2.6 million.

"We still need to go through the bidding process, so, we hope on bidding day the numbers get a little better," Glass said. "This is our starting point. This does not finish it out, but I figure, let's start the thing, and in the next year we can budget a little more for it and we can start chipping away at it."