Cape Girardeau Salvation Army prepares for holiday season

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, Cape Girardeau Salvation Army is gearing up for this year's Christmas Campaign: Hope Marches On.
Lt. Lily Reiner from The Salvation Army Cape Girardeau said requests for services are at an all-time high, and this year's fundraising goal is $294,000.
The not-for-profit begins the holiday season with a large, community Thanksgiving meal from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday.
Because of COVID-19, Reiner said food will be served to guests 50 at a time at The Salvation Army Cape Girardeau corps building, located at 701 Good Hope St., and delivery will also be available for those who don't feel comfortable attending the group meal.
Reiner said coats gathered during the Coats for Kids drive will also be distributed during the Thanksgiving meal.
"Anybody in need of a coat can come in, grab their size and get a free coat," Reiner said.
The Salvation Army bell ringers will be out collecting funds for the Red Kettle campaign from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. in various locations around Cape Girardeau beginning Saturday through Christmas Eve, Reiner said. The rest of the kettles will go out Nov. 26.
"We are looking for volunteer bell ringers to help bring in the funds that we need to be able to operate next year as best as we can," Reiner said.
For Christmas this year, Reiner said The Salvation Army is providing Christmas baskets containing a free holiday meal.
Anybody in Cape Girardeau County must apply at The Salvation Army Cape Girardeau corps building or online to receive a Christmas basket.
Over $200,000 was raised in Cape Girardeau County during last year's Christmas campaign, and funds are used to support services, which occur throughout the year for at-risk people in the community, including food pantries, utility assistance, rental assistance, community lunch feeding programs, case management and guidance, community events, youth activities and the Christmas food boxes.
According to the organization's Facebook page, The Salvation Army Cape Girardeau is a not-for-profit worship and community center providing Cape Girardeau County with needed services for 123 years.
For more information on The Salvation Army Cape Girardeau's Christmas campaign or volunteer opportunities, visit www.centralusa.salvationarmy.org/midland/capegirardeau/ or call The Salvation Army Cape Girardeau at (573) 335-7000.
