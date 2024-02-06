Cape Girardeau Salvation Army prepares for holiday season

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, Cape Girardeau Salvation Army is gearing up for this year's Christmas Campaign: Hope Marches On.

Lt. Lily Reiner from The Salvation Army Cape Girardeau said requests for services are at an all-time high, and this year's fundraising goal is $294,000.

The not-for-profit begins the holiday season with a large, community Thanksgiving meal from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday.

Because of COVID-19, Reiner said food will be served to guests 50 at a time at The Salvation Army Cape Girardeau corps building, located at 701 Good Hope St., and delivery will also be available for those who don't feel comfortable attending the group meal.

Reiner said coats gathered during the Coats for Kids drive will also be distributed during the Thanksgiving meal.

"Anybody in need of a coat can come in, grab their size and get a free coat," Reiner said.