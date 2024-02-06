All sections
NewsJanuary 21, 2023

Cape Girardeau Roller Derby to hold bootcamp for potential new members

What did you make as your New Year resolution? Get fit? Meet new people? Get a new hobby? These are all things the Cape Girardeau Roller Derby can help accomplish. The organization is hosting a boot camp to recruit those interested in joining for the new year...

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens

What did you make as your New Year resolution? Get fit? Meet new people? Get a new hobby? These are all things the Cape Girardeau Roller Derby can help accomplish.

The organization is hosting a boot camp to recruit those interested in joining for the new year.

The event will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at Arena Building.

Prior skating experience is not needed. Team members will be able to teach participants the necessary skills. Some loaner gear is available on a first-come, first-served basis. To skate, participants need to bring a "boil-and-bite" mouthguard.

For more information about the Cape Girardeau Roller Derby, visit their website at capegirardeaurollerderby.com or their facebook page at facebook.com/capegirardeaurollerderby.

