Cape Girardeau Roller Derby to hold bootcamp for potential new members

What did you make as your New Year resolution? Get fit? Meet new people? Get a new hobby? These are all things the Cape Girardeau Roller Derby can help accomplish.
The organization is hosting a boot camp to recruit those interested in joining for the new year.
The event will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at Arena Building.
Prior skating experience is not needed. Team members will be able to teach participants the necessary skills. Some loaner gear is available on a first-come, first-served basis. To skate, participants need to bring a "boil-and-bite" mouthguard.
For more information about the Cape Girardeau Roller Derby, visit their website at capegirardeaurollerderby.com or their facebook page at facebook.com/capegirardeaurollerderby.
