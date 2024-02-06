Cape Girardeau Roller Derby (CGRD) invites roller derby fans to the first Summer Slam Roller Derby event Saturday, June 10, at the Arena Building, 410 Kiwanis Drive.

The event will showcase Cape Girardeau's roller derby team and 60 talented skaters representing 16 teams throughout the area. There will be six scrimmages starting at 9 a.m. leading into the main game starting at 6 p.m.

Those who would like to attend have two ticket options: