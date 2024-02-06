All sections
NewsJune 9, 2023
Cape Girardeau Roller Derby presents first Summer Slam Roller Derby event
Cape Girardeau Roller Derby (CGRD) invites roller derby fans to the first Summer Slam Roller Derby event Saturday, June 10, at the Arena Building, 410 Kiwanis Drive. The event will showcase Cape Girardeau's roller derby team and 60 talented skaters representing 16 teams throughout the area. There will be six scrimmages starting at 9 a.m. leading into the main game starting at 6 p.m...
Alyssa Lunsford avatar
Alyssa Lunsford
story image illustation

Cape Girardeau Roller Derby (CGRD) invites roller derby fans to the first Summer Slam Roller Derby event Saturday, June 10, at the Arena Building, 410 Kiwanis Drive.

The event will showcase Cape Girardeau's roller derby team and 60 talented skaters representing 16 teams throughout the area. There will be six scrimmages starting at 9 a.m. leading into the main game starting at 6 p.m.

Those who would like to attend have two ticket options:

  • an all-day pass priced at $13 in advance or $15 at the door. This option allows unlimited access from the start of the day to finish;
  • a main bout-only ticket priced $7 in advance or $9 at the door. This ticket applies only to the game between the MVPs of the day and CGRD's home team.

"We're diving headfirst into uncharted territory with this event, and let me tell ya, it's going to be a wild ride," Fackin' Bacon, one of CGRD's team leaders, said in a news release. "Summer Slam will be mixin' it up with teams from all over the area, bringing together various skills. It's going to be a blast."

Cape Girardeau Roller Derby accepts payments via Venmo and Paypal. Send payment with a note specifying it's for the Summer Slam event to secure tickets in advance.

For more information, visit www.capegirardeaurollerderby.com.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

