NewsMay 2, 2023

Cape Girardeau riverboat season announced

VisitCape has announced 13 stops in the 2023 riverboat schedule for Cape Girardeau between Monday, June 19, and Wednesday, Sept. 27. The kickoff of the season is approximately two months later than in 2022, but VisitCape's Josh Thompson said no explanation was given for the later start by either American Queen Steamboat Co. or American Cruise Lines — owners and operators of the vessels...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
American Queen paddlewheeler July 27, 2018 near the Bill Emerson Bridge in Cape Girardeau. The 2023 season at Cape Girardeau begins Monday, June 19.
American Queen paddlewheeler July 27, 2018 near the Bill Emerson Bridge in Cape Girardeau. The 2023 season at Cape Girardeau begins Monday, June 19.Southeast MIssourian file

VisitCape has announced 13 stops in the 2023 riverboat schedule for Cape Girardeau between Monday, June 19, and Wednesday, Sept. 27.

The kickoff of the season is approximately two months later than in 2022, but VisitCape's Josh Thompson said no explanation was given for the later start by either American Queen Steamboat Co. or American Cruise Lines — owners and operators of the vessels.

Schedule

  • 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, June 19: American Symphony.
  • Noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 29: American Queen.
  • Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 1: American Countess.
  • Noon to 6 p.m. Friday, July 7: American Queen.
  • Noon to 6 p.m. Friday, July 14: American Queen.
  • 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 29: American Heritage.
  • 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3: American Countess.
  • 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18: American Heritage.
  • 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20: American Serenade.
  • 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27: American Countess.
  • 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7: American Heritage.
  • Noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22: American Queen.
  • 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27: American Heritage.

Of note

VisitCape reminds visitors riverboat tours are not available because of security concerns.

Additionally, scheduled dates are "highly likely" to change at the last minute.

