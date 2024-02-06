Cape Girardeau riverboat season announced

VisitCape has announced 13 stops in the 2023 riverboat schedule for Cape Girardeau between Monday, June 19, and Wednesday, Sept. 27.
The kickoff of the season is approximately two months later than in 2022, but VisitCape's Josh Thompson said no explanation was given for the later start by either American Queen Steamboat Co. or American Cruise Lines — owners and operators of the vessels.
VisitCape reminds visitors riverboat tours are not available because of security concerns.
Additionally, scheduled dates are "highly likely" to change at the last minute.
