Marilyn Gilmore remembers vividly when she and husband Joe Gilmore Jr. opened Hamburger Express 35 years ago.

"On Sept. 14, 1988, [President] Ronald Reagan came to Cape Girardeau [and] that's the very month we opened," Marilyn said. "The president's motorcade drove right by Hamburger Express and Mr. Reagan saw Joe, and the president waved to him."

The Gilmores have situated the business at the same location at 902 William St. ever since.

The drive-through eatery, which employs six people, has continued through the tenures of seven U.S. presidents. Joe Biden will be the last as the Gilmores plan to shut down the roadside burger joint for good at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4.

"We can't keep up with food costs and labor shortages," said Joe, whose son, Joe Gilmore III, is operationally in charge of Hamburger Express while Mom and Dad handle bookkeeping and maintenance work, respectively.

"We chose that part of William Street downtown to be of service to the area," said the elder Joe Gilmore, 79.