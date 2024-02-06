All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsFebruary 1, 2023

Cape Girardeau restaurant institution Hamburger Express to close this weekend

Marilyn Gilmore remembers vividly when she and husband Joe Gilmore Jr. opened Hamburger Express 35 years ago. "On Sept. 14, 1988, [President] Ronald Reagan came to Cape Girardeau [and] that's the very month we opened," Marilyn said. "The president's motorcade drove right by Hamburger Express and Mr. Reagan saw Joe, and the president waved to him."...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Hamburger Express at 902 William St. will close Saturday, Feb. 4, after 35 years.
Hamburger Express at 902 William St. will close Saturday, Feb. 4, after 35 years.Southeast Missourian file

Marilyn Gilmore remembers vividly when she and husband Joe Gilmore Jr. opened Hamburger Express 35 years ago.

"On Sept. 14, 1988, [President] Ronald Reagan came to Cape Girardeau [and] that's the very month we opened," Marilyn said. "The president's motorcade drove right by Hamburger Express and Mr. Reagan saw Joe, and the president waved to him."

The Gilmores have situated the business at the same location at 902 William St. ever since.

The drive-through eatery, which employs six people, has continued through the tenures of seven U.S. presidents. Joe Biden will be the last as the Gilmores plan to shut down the roadside burger joint for good at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4.

"We can't keep up with food costs and labor shortages," said Joe, whose son, Joe Gilmore III, is operationally in charge of Hamburger Express while Mom and Dad handle bookkeeping and maintenance work, respectively.

"We chose that part of William Street downtown to be of service to the area," said the elder Joe Gilmore, 79.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"The taxes eat you up," added Marilyn Gilmore, who noted small children especially have enjoyed Hamburger Express over the years.

"Little kids, especially in the summer, would come down to us and just get ice cream, and that's going to be gone for them," said Marilyn, 70, who added it was "time to retire."

What's next

The Gilmores have listed their 0.61 acre lot for sale with an asking price of $389,900.

The building and equipment are available to be purchased separately, they said.

"Maybe somebody else will put something in there that's similar to what we've done," Marilyn Gilmore said.

Like some other restaurant operators in the aftermath of COVID, Hamburger Express cut its hours because of lack of available staffing ,and starting in 2021 was no longer open Sundays.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test re...
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close f...
NewsDec. 10
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly ...
NewsDec. 10
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
NewsDec. 10
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
NewsDec. 10
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
NewsDec. 9
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
Cape Girardeau issues boil water advisory, expanded city-wide
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau issues boil water advisory, expanded city-wide
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City Council meeting
NewsDec. 7
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City Council meeting
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
NewsDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for March
NewsDec. 6
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for March
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy