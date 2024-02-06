Cape Girardeau residents had unusual Google searches this year

According to Google's data, a significant amount of people in Cape Girardeau needed a good recipe for chili mac.

The search engine giant has released its Local Year in Search results for 2022 ahead of close of the year. The search habits of people in the area put Cape Girardeau in a unique echelon.

The aforementioned chili mac was the top trending recipe search, the only place in the U.S. with that distinction. Cape Girardeau was also the only place to have corn prices listed among its to trending "near me" results. According to MacroTrends, as of Nov. 29, corn cost $6.67 a bushel.