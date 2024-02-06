Cape Girardeau residents had unusual Google searches this year

According to Google's data, a significant amount of people in Cape Girardeau needed a good recipe for chili mac.
The search engine giant has released its Local Year in Search results for 2022 ahead of close of the year. The search habits of people in the area put Cape Girardeau in a unique echelon.
The aforementioned chili mac was the top trending recipe search, the only place in the U.S. with that distinction. Cape Girardeau was also the only place to have corn prices listed among its to trending "near me" results. According to MacroTrends, as of Nov. 29, corn cost $6.67 a bushel.
The top trending animal search in the city was not for a breed of dog or deer often spotted on the north end of town at night. No, the top trending animal in Cape Girardeau was the red-eyed crocodile skink, according to Google. Once again, the only area in the U.S. to receive that distinction.
The red-eyed crocodile skink — also known as Tribolonotus gracilis — is a reptile native to tropical rainforests in New Guinea.
Other top trending "near me" searches for Cape Girardeau included siding contractors, diesel prices, home repairs, remote-job listings and road conditions, among other things.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.