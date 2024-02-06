With the arrival of the Babe Ruth World Series, a Cape Girardeau native is reminded of the youth league's early days in his hometown.

Lewis Bock, 81, grew up across the street from Capaha Park, and playing baseball was a big part of his childhood. He said he remembers the day his father, Edgar Bock, bought him a full catcher's outfit.

"I was 6 or 7 years old," Lewis Bock said. "My dad said, 'I'm gonna teach you to play a position that nobody wants to play, but it's probably the best position on the team because you're in the game all the time,' and he was right."

Bock said his father was one of the "main movers and shapers" who brought the Babe Ruth league to Cape Girardeau in the mid-1950s.

The league was started in 1951 by a group of men in New Jersey led by Marius Bonacci who, according to the Babe Ruth League Inc. website, www.baberuthleague.org, believed the future of its community depended on the proper development of the young people. The group named its new baseball program after George Herman "Babe" Ruth.

Lewis Bock holds a picture of himself at 10 years old in 1952. Danny Walter

In its first years, the league had 10 teams of boys between 13 and 15 years of age. Since then, the league has expanded to a combined size of well more than 1 million players on more than 60,000 teams of baseball and softball leagues for both male and females from 4 to 18 years old.

Bock said he joined the Cape Girardeau Babe Ruth team when he was 13 years old and, of course, he played catcher.