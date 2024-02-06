The Republican Women’s Club of Cape Girardeau County held its Lincoln Day event Saturday, hosted by KZIM-KSIM‘s Faune Riggin.
The event at Knights of Columbus Hall in Jackson, featured a dinner and speeches from local Republican state politicians such as 8th District U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt.
Club president Lisa Reitzel said it was very important to have candidates to make for more educated voters.
“The reason for Cape County Lincoln Days is so we have educated voters when they go to the polls,” Reitzel said. “Then we encourage all the candidates to come because we want the people of Cape Girardeau County to be able to hear from them and find out you know what their morals, their values, what they stand for, what they’re going to support or not support, and to be able to talk to them.”
At the start of the event, a social hour allowed everyone in attendance to speak with candidates before the dinner.
Riggin said she loves to be able to see all the candidates talk and “watching their body language” to learn who to vote for, not just herself but her family.
“Watching people is far more meaningful to me than hearing; you know what they have to say in an interview because they can prepare for that and they can say whatever they want to say,” Riggin said. “But when they’re in front of you, if they’re, you know, red-faced or angry or whatever, you can see that, so you can tell who they are better by watching them speak.”
One of the other speakers was Jacob Turner who is running against Smith. Turner said his favorite part of attending the event was being able to hear different people’s stories.
“My favorite part is hearing everybody’s personal story and why they’re here, you know, because they’re, they’re showing, they’re being active in their beliefs,” Turner said. “And they all have a different reason for being here.”
Two awards were also given out to members of the community. Club vice president Carolyn Davis received the Pachyderm Club’s Tough Tusk award and state director of revenue Wayne Wallingford and his wife, Susan, received the Bill Emerson Public Service award.
