The Republican Women’s Club of Cape Girardeau County held its Lincoln Day event Saturday, hosted by KZIM-KSIM‘s Faune Riggin.

The event at Knights of Columbus Hall in Jackson, featured a dinner and speeches from local Republican state politicians such as 8th District U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt.

Club president Lisa Reitzel said it was very important to have candidates to make for more educated voters.

“The reason for Cape County Lincoln Days is so we have educated voters when they go to the polls,” Reitzel said. “Then we encourage all the candidates to come because we want the people of Cape Girardeau County to be able to hear from them and find out you know what their morals, their values, what they stand for, what they’re going to support or not support, and to be able to talk to them.”

At the start of the event, a social hour allowed everyone in attendance to speak with candidates before the dinner.