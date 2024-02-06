Cape Girardeau Regional Airport to test emergency response Friday

Cape Girardeau Regional Airport will test its emergency response to a real-world aircraft incident during a planned, full-scale exercise Friday, Sept. 8.
In the fictional scenario, exercise participants will simulate the response to a plane crash at takeoff from the airport. Staff will assess their use of the Incident Command System, public safety response plans and procedures, proper notification and coordination procedures, patient care, and site safety and security.
"Every exercise is a great opportunity for us to strengthen our emergency response," airport manager Katrina Amos said. "There are many different agencies that get involved and an exercise helps keep us prepared to work together."
The Federal Aviation Administration requires annual tabletop exercises, and this full-scale event at least every three years.
Commuters might notice emergency personnel at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. The airport and restaurant will remain open for normal business.
Visitors should use extra caution around emergency vehicles.