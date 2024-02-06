Cape Girardeau Regional Airport to test emergency response Friday

Cape Girardeau Regional Airport will test its emergency response to a real-world aircraft incident during a planned, full-scale exercise Friday, Sept. 8.

In the fictional scenario, exercise participants will simulate the response to a plane crash at takeoff from the airport. Staff will assess their use of the Incident Command System, public safety response plans and procedures, proper notification and coordination procedures, patient care, and site safety and security.

"Every exercise is a great opportunity for us to strengthen our emergency response," airport manager Katrina Amos said. "There are many different agencies that get involved and an exercise helps keep us prepared to work together."