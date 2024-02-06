A total of six scheduled SkyWest flights to and from Cape Girardeau Regional Airport did not fly Sunday and Monday, according to Flight Radar 24.

The Sunday flights were impacted by weather and mechanical issues while the Monday cancellations were because of crew shortages caused by COVID-19, airport manager Katrina Amos said.

Scheduled Monday departures to Chicago's O'Hare Airport at 6:19 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. were called off, and a 12:59 p.m. arriving flight from Chicago to Cape Girardeau was canceled.

Scheduled Sunday arrivals to the airport from O'Hare at 12:59 p.m. and 10:44 p.m. were canceled, as was a departing flight to Chicago from Cape Girardeau at 6:19 a.m.

Additionally, a check with Flight Aware showed two scheduled departing flights to Chicago on Wednesday and Thursday from Cape Girardeau did not occur and a scheduled flight from O'Hare, set to arrive in Cape Girardeau at 10:34 p.m. Saturday, was also canceled.

At presstime, there was no information on whether any flights today into or out of Cape Girardeau would be affected.