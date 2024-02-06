All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJanuary 4, 2022

Cape Girardeau Regional Airport sees cancellations, some pandemic related

A total of six scheduled SkyWest flights to and from Cape Girardeau Regional Airport did not fly Sunday and Monday, according to Flight Radar 24. The Sunday flights were impacted by weather and mechanical issues while the Monday cancellations were because of crew shortages caused by COVID-19, airport manager Katrina Amos said...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
An employee loads a jet with baggage before passengers begin boarding at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport on July 28 in northern Scott County.
An employee loads a jet with baggage before passengers begin boarding at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport on July 28 in northern Scott County.Southeast Missourian file

A total of six scheduled SkyWest flights to and from Cape Girardeau Regional Airport did not fly Sunday and Monday, according to Flight Radar 24.

The Sunday flights were impacted by weather and mechanical issues while the Monday cancellations were because of crew shortages caused by COVID-19, airport manager Katrina Amos said.

  • Scheduled Monday departures to Chicago's O'Hare Airport at 6:19 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. were called off, and a 12:59 p.m. arriving flight from Chicago to Cape Girardeau was canceled.
  • Scheduled Sunday arrivals to the airport from O'Hare at 12:59 p.m. and 10:44 p.m. were canceled, as was a departing flight to Chicago from Cape Girardeau at 6:19 a.m.

Additionally, a check with Flight Aware showed two scheduled departing flights to Chicago on Wednesday and Thursday from Cape Girardeau did not occur and a scheduled flight from O'Hare, set to arrive in Cape Girardeau at 10:34 p.m. Saturday, was also canceled.

At presstime, there was no information on whether any flights today into or out of Cape Girardeau would be affected.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Utah-based SkyWest, which operates 50-passenger CRJ-200 jets under the United Express brand, was originally awarded an agreement to serve Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, located in northern Scott County, in 2017.

Winter storm impact

As of early Monday afternoon, a total of 2,882 flights, domestic and international combined, were canceled in the U.S. as a winter storm hit the East Coast, according to Flight Aware.

More than 3,800 delays were also reported as of 1:35 p.m. Central Standard Time.

Storm-driven cancellations are combining with flights being called off because of the nationwide surge in COVID cases, as airlines scramble to fill flight crews.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 6
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cap...
NewsDec. 5
Police report 12-6-24
NewsDec. 5
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project ...
NewsDec. 4
New improvements to LaCroix Recreation Trail completed with ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 12-5-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-5-24
Police report 12-4-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-4-24
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
NewsDec. 4
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
NewsDec. 3
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
Traffic accident west of Patton results in two deaths
NewsDec. 3
Traffic accident west of Patton results in two deaths
Street projects presented to Cape City Council
NewsDec. 3
Street projects presented to Cape City Council
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
NewsDec. 2
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery at university stadium
NewsDec. 2
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery at university stadium
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy