A total of six scheduled SkyWest flights to and from Cape Girardeau Regional Airport did not fly Sunday and Monday, according to Flight Radar 24.
The Sunday flights were impacted by weather and mechanical issues while the Monday cancellations were because of crew shortages caused by COVID-19, airport manager Katrina Amos said.
Additionally, a check with Flight Aware showed two scheduled departing flights to Chicago on Wednesday and Thursday from Cape Girardeau did not occur and a scheduled flight from O'Hare, set to arrive in Cape Girardeau at 10:34 p.m. Saturday, was also canceled.
At presstime, there was no information on whether any flights today into or out of Cape Girardeau would be affected.
Utah-based SkyWest, which operates 50-passenger CRJ-200 jets under the United Express brand, was originally awarded an agreement to serve Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, located in northern Scott County, in 2017.
As of early Monday afternoon, a total of 2,882 flights, domestic and international combined, were canceled in the U.S. as a winter storm hit the East Coast, according to Flight Aware.
More than 3,800 delays were also reported as of 1:35 p.m. Central Standard Time.
Storm-driven cancellations are combining with flights being called off because of the nationwide surge in COVID cases, as airlines scramble to fill flight crews.
