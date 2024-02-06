City of Cape Girardeau officials, contractors and consultants donned white construction hardhats and brandished golden shovels Tuesday, April 11, as they ushered in the start of construction on the new terminal at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport during a groundbreaking ceremony.
Airport manager Katrina Amos and Mayor Stacy Kinder were among those who provided remarks during the Tuesday morning ceremony. Both said the new terminal has been a product of many years of work and will be an asset to help Cape Girardeau and Southeast Missouri as a whole grow.
"Cape was founded on what, at the time, was one of the world's superhighways -- the Mississippi River. Thankfully, we still have our river along with its continued significance in leisure travel and global commerce," Kinder said. "But, having a relevant and vibrant regional airport adds an immeasurable amount of support and development to our community."
The $12 million terminal has been in the works for around a half-decade and will replace the current structure built in 1956.
"This 67-year-old facility has served this community well. But now it's time for a new era," Amos said.
KCI Construction Co. was unanimously approved in December by Cape Girardeau City Council members to helm the project KCI was one of three finalists to submit a bid for the project. Following the interview and bid proposal process, the contractor received a unanimous recommendation from Airport Advisory Board members.
The new 20,000-foot terminal will be funded mostly by federal dollars. The city is using $10 million from its Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Securities Act funds with the remaining costs covered by Capital Improvements Sales Tax coffers.
Previously, around $8 million from the CARES Act was dedicated to the project but more federal funding was shifted to the terminal project, sending more CIST money to constructing new T-hangars at the airport.
Amos, in previous comments, said this will allow the airport flexibility with T-hangar construction and ensure federal dollars will be used before the deadline.
The new terminal is expected to be finished by June 2024, the deadline to utilize CARES Act funding.
Amos said the new terminal will help meet the needs of modern air travelers. When completed, the structure will have two gates, restrooms for before and after security, a service animal relief area and a larger TSA security checkpoint, among other things.
"The new terminal is designed to allow for expansion of both the airline operations, baggage claim and more hold space as the airport continues to grow," Amos said. "And that is our goal, to continue to improve upon services and one day provide additional destinations for our region."
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.