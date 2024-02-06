City of Cape Girardeau officials, contractors and consultants donned white construction hardhats and brandished golden shovels Tuesday, April 11, as they ushered in the start of construction on the new terminal at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport during a groundbreaking ceremony.

Airport manager Katrina Amos and Mayor Stacy Kinder were among those who provided remarks during the Tuesday morning ceremony. Both said the new terminal has been a product of many years of work and will be an asset to help Cape Girardeau and Southeast Missouri as a whole grow.

"Cape was founded on what, at the time, was one of the world's superhighways -- the Mississippi River. Thankfully, we still have our river along with its continued significance in leisure travel and global commerce," Kinder said. "But, having a relevant and vibrant regional airport adds an immeasurable amount of support and development to our community."

The $12 million terminal has been in the works for around a half-decade and will replace the current structure built in 1956.

"This 67-year-old facility has served this community well. But now it's time for a new era," Amos said.

KCI Construction Co. was unanimously approved in December by Cape Girardeau City Council members to helm the project KCI was one of three finalists to submit a bid for the project. Following the interview and bid proposal process, the contractor received a unanimous recommendation from Airport Advisory Board members.