Cape Girardeau Regional Airport had 7,638 enplanements in 2023, the airport's first full year with Contour Airlines. The number was below 2022's total of 8,012.

The 7,638 enplanements include 7,287 from Contour, 125 from Cape Air Charter and 226 from SEMO charters, which included airfare supporting SEMO athletics transportation to championship games.

Reaching the number of 8,000 enplanements makes the airport eligible for $600,000 in federal funding, and if it reaches 10,000, the airport would have been eligible for $1 million in federal funding.

Airport manager Katina Amos said while the goal wasn't met, there is still a discussion on what the airport's funding might look like.

"Even though we did not meet that number, that does not preclude us from receiving one of those tiers of funding. We're still waiting for information from the federal government on what our tier will be," Amos said.

Amos also said while the 2023 enplanement numbers were lower, they're still "encouraging".