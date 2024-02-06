Cape Girardeau Public Works director Stan Polivick to retire

The City of Cape Girardeau announced Monday, April 10, that Public Works director Stan Polivick will be retiring from his post effective Saturday, July 1.
Casey Brunke, former assistant director of Public Works, was named Polivick's successor April 1, a news release said. She will co-lead the department with Polivick for the next few months, fully taking over when he retires.
"Both Stan and Casey have been assets to Cape Girardeau," city manager Kenneth Haskin said in the release. "We are excited to see what new energy Casey will bring to our leadership team and the top post at Public Works."
Polivick took over Public Works in 2018 after his predecessor, Steve Cook, retired.
The outgoing director — a Southeast Missouri native — began working for the city 15 years ago as the stormwater coordinator. During his tenure with the municipality, he developed Cape Girardeau's stormwater regulation program and was the liaison to the Army Corps of Engineers during the Floodwall Rehabilitation Program, according to the release.
He was also an essential part of the stormwater tax initiatives that have been used to pay for various improvements across the city.
His successor has been working for the city since 2010. Brunke — also a Southeast Missouri native — has held various roles in Cape Girardeau, including city engineer and interim Community Development director.
Brunke's most recent responsibilities included overseeing Cape Girardeau's street division.
"Our infrastructure is one of our greatest responsibilities under the care of our greatest assets — our people — and we are proud to entrust these obligations to Casey Brunke," Haskin said.
Public Works has an annual budget of around $30 million, which funds numerous areas of city infrastructure, including water treatment, street and traffic control maintenance and solid waste services, among other things.
Cape Girardeau City Council members will officially recognize Polivick's retirement and Brunke's promotion at their Monday, July 3, meeting.
