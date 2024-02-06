Cape Girardeau Public Works director Stan Polivick to retire

The City of Cape Girardeau announced Monday, April 10, that Public Works director Stan Polivick will be retiring from his post effective Saturday, July 1.

Casey Brunke

Casey Brunke

Casey Brunke, former assistant director of Public Works, was named Polivick's successor April 1, a news release said. She will co-lead the department with Polivick for the next few months, fully taking over when he retires.

"Both Stan and Casey have been assets to Cape Girardeau," city manager Kenneth Haskin said in the release. "We are excited to see what new energy Casey will bring to our leadership team and the top post at Public Works."

Polivick took over Public Works in 2018 after his predecessor, Steve Cook, retired.