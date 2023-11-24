Cape Girardeau Public School representatives reported the results of a "Connectedness" survey to the Board of Education during a regular meeting Monday, Nov. 20.
Brice Beck, deputy superintendent K-12 education, said nearly 2,000 fifth through 12th grade students responded to the survey.
He said the survey asked students if they have a trusted adult at their school, are they involved in extracurricular activities that allow them to form those relationships and do they know how to get resources if they are needed.
Beck reported more than 70% of students said they have an adult at their school they could go to for support, help or guidance. He said between 40% and 57% said they are involved in teams, clubs or other after-school groups, and between 70% and 83% are aware of district resources available to them and know who to contact for additional information.
"We were beyond blown away by the feedback we got from our students. Especially the numbers we got back about relationships and knowledge of resources," Beck said. "That speaks volumes about our staff members across the district."
Beck introduced Ashley Seiler, chief partnerships officer for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri, who talked about how the survey's results will help enhance and expand their mentoring programs within the school district.
Seiler said BBBS has received additional funding from the state to hire three mentors to work with male mentoring groups in Cape Girardeau's middle, junior high and high schools. They were also able to hire one person to work with students who said they did not have a trusted adult at their school.
"We also felt the first thing we needed to do with this information was to celebrate and let the staff and teachers know that they're the trusted adult for the students who named them," Seiler said. "This needs to be a bright spot for them so they know that they are that caring adult for that young person that's walking the hall in their building."
The board voted to authorize superintendent Howard Benyon to negotiate a contract with Pepsi MidAmerica Co. to be the exclusive beverage and snack provider for the district.
Benyon reported that the current beverage and snack contract is up for renewal Sunday, Dec. 31. He said administrators negotiated contract offers from both Coca-Cola and Pepsi for all concessions and vending throughout the district and Pepsi MidAmerica returned the best exclusive agreement offer that meets the district's current needs.
Benyon said the 10-year contract, commencing Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, includes a one-time upfront monetary contribution of $250,000, which will be put toward paying for the new scoreboard at Cape Central High School. It also provides an yearly monetary contribution of $5,000 years over the final seven years of the contract.
The board also voted to accept the 2022-23 audit report prepared by Stanley, Dirnberger, Hopper and Associates, LLC. Patrick Kintner, a certified public accountant with the firm, reported the district had "another good year", showed "very strong numbers" and did not find any "major areas of concern".
Josh Crowell, assistant superintendent of support services, gave an "above-average" evaluation of the district's transportation program through Robinson Transport. He said the district is in the last year of a three of a contract agreement with Robinson Transport that has up to two, one-year extensions.
Crowell said the cost of the program is $1.5 million per year and they saw 1,620 students riding buses in the 2022-23 school year, which has been increasing since a drop-off during the years impacted by COVID-19. He said three-quarters of the bus fleet is within 3 years old, with the remaining fleet expected to be replaced next year.
Crowell reported program concerns as overcrowding on certain routes, which they will continue to monitor and adjust to meet challenges. He also said a bus driver and bus monitor shortage is causing route delays and doubling of routes at times.
