Cape Girardeau Public School representatives reported the results of a "Connectedness" survey to the Board of Education during a regular meeting Monday, Nov. 20.

Brice Beck, deputy superintendent K-12 education, said nearly 2,000 fifth through 12th grade students responded to the survey.

He said the survey asked students if they have a trusted adult at their school, are they involved in extracurricular activities that allow them to form those relationships and do they know how to get resources if they are needed.

Beck reported more than 70% of students said they have an adult at their school they could go to for support, help or guidance. He said between 40% and 57% said they are involved in teams, clubs or other after-school groups, and between 70% and 83% are aware of district resources available to them and know who to contact for additional information.

"We were beyond blown away by the feedback we got from our students. Especially the numbers we got back about relationships and knowledge of resources," Beck said. "That speaks volumes about our staff members across the district."

Beck introduced Ashley Seiler, chief partnerships officer for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri, who talked about how the survey's results will help enhance and expand their mentoring programs within the school district.

Seiler said BBBS has received additional funding from the state to hire three mentors to work with male mentoring groups in Cape Girardeau's middle, junior high and high schools. They were also able to hire one person to work with students who said they did not have a trusted adult at their school.

"We also felt the first thing we needed to do with this information was to celebrate and let the staff and teachers know that they're the trusted adult for the students who named them," Seiler said. "This needs to be a bright spot for them so they know that they are that caring adult for that young person that's walking the hall in their building."