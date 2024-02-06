Cape Girardeau Public Schools reveals 'Portrait of a Graduate'

Cape Girardeau Public Schools administrators laid out the district's "Portrait of a Graduate" at the Monday, Aug. 28, meeting of the Board of Education.
Brice Beck, the district's assistant superintendent of Academic Services, said the "portrait highlights the desired profile of a Cape Girardeau Public Schools (CGPS) graduate."
He said the profile focuses on areas such as student's skills in communication, collaboration and critical thinking, as well as their ability to adapt and their understanding of responsible citizenship.
Beck reported that all students, K-12, will be offered learning opportunities that promote each of the traits defined in the outlined focus areas.
Superintendent Howard Benyon designated an advisory committee during the 2022-23 school year that researched, discussed and identified "necessary skills that promote postsecondary success," Beck stated in his report.
He said the committee used data from state-level academic performance assessments, district report cards and student behavioral and attendance metrics.
Based on their findings, Beck said, the committee created the "CGPS Portrait of a Graduate", which will be implemented during the 2023-24 school year.
Beck's report showed brief explanations of each area of focus. For instance, regarding critical thinking skills, CGPS graduates will "evaluate and analyze ideas and information sources for validity, relevance, and impact through academic coursework." Under the category of responsible citizenship skills, graduates will "demonstrate the highest degree of character in all situations -- accepting tasks and duties with trustworthiness and accountability for the results."
Beck said the district places an emphasis on developing student writing skills, monitoring effective communication in various settings and student participation in a variety of real-world learning experiences. He said district support staff will work in collaboration with students to establish college and career pathways.
Related to this, James Russell, assistant superintendent of the Academic Services Instructional Technology Department, reported on the development of Reading Success Plans as required by the state's Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Russell said Reading Success Plans address student literacy and are designed to monitor the specific skills needing improvement as identified through a state-approved assessment, dyslexia screener and teacher observation. He said students, kindergarten through fifth grade, will be assessed three times per school year.
Russell said students one or more grade level behind in reading skills such as phonics, vocabulary and comprehension will be given extra support through individual or small group instruction or tutoring outside regular school hours.