Cape Girardeau Public Schools reveals 'Portrait of a Graduate'

Cape Girardeau Public Schools administrators laid out the district's "Portrait of a Graduate" at the Monday, Aug. 28, meeting of the Board of Education.

Brice Beck, the district's assistant superintendent of Academic Services, said the "portrait highlights the desired profile of a Cape Girardeau Public Schools (CGPS) graduate."

He said the profile focuses on areas such as student's skills in communication, collaboration and critical thinking, as well as their ability to adapt and their understanding of responsible citizenship.

Beck reported that all students, K-12, will be offered learning opportunities that promote each of the traits defined in the outlined focus areas.

Superintendent Howard Benyon designated an advisory committee during the 2022-23 school year that researched, discussed and identified "necessary skills that promote postsecondary success," Beck stated in his report.

He said the committee used data from state-level academic performance assessments, district report cards and student behavioral and attendance metrics.