Cape Girardeau Public Schools superintendent Howard Benyon issued a statement Sunday afternoon, May 19, following a shooting during the district's high school graduation that left at least one person injured.
"During our graduation ceremony today at the Show Me Center, an altercation occurred forcing us to stop the ceremony and evacuate the building.
"Fortunately, no students or staff members were injured and thanks to the assistance of staff members at the Show Me Center, we were able to get everyone out of the building safely. We are thankful for the quick response of our school resource officers who were already at the Show Me Center and for the Cape Police Department officers who responded to the call.
"We will be forced to reschedule the graduation ceremony at a later time. Please be patient with us as we work through this situation. We want to plan an event that celebrates our graduates the way they deserve, but our priority at this time is working with police to aid in their investigation of this situation."
The ceremony was held at the venue on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University. The shooting occurred about 2:40 p.m.
A Southeast Missourian reporter at the ceremony reported hearing one gun shot and seeing one victim. Police chief Wes Blair said about 4:15 p.m. two people may have been shot.
