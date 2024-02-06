Cape Girardeau Public Schools superintendent Howard Benyon issued a statement Sunday afternoon, May 19, following a shooting during the district's high school graduation that left at least one person injured.

"During our graduation ceremony today at the Show Me Center, an altercation occurred forcing us to stop the ceremony and evacuate the building.

"Fortunately, no students or staff members were injured and thanks to the assistance of staff members at the Show Me Center, we were able to get everyone out of the building safely. We are thankful for the quick response of our school resource officers who were already at the Show Me Center and for the Cape Police Department officers who responded to the call.