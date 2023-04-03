Cape Girardeau Public Schools evaluates its libraries as above average

A report on the biannual evaluation of Cape Girardeau Public Schools libraries was given during a regular meeting of the Board of Education on Monday, March 27.

Howard Benyon, deputy superintendent of Elementary Education and the next district superintendent, said he evaluated the district's K-12 media library program as above average. He said there are full-time librarians and library assistants at every school in the district, as well as library media specialists to manage the library collections.

Benyon said the district uses the Follett Destiny Library Manager system to review titles in its libraries. He said the school librarians check the system on a regular basis according to the new state law that came out in August banning explicit sexual material in school libraries. Benyon said the Follett system is used to determine whether books in the libraries fit the parameters set by the law.