Cape Girardeau Public Schools evaluates its libraries as above average

A report on the biannual evaluation of Cape Girardeau Public Schools libraries was given during a regular meeting of the Board of Education on Monday, March 27.
Howard Benyon, deputy superintendent of Elementary Education and the next district superintendent, said he evaluated the district's K-12 media library program as above average. He said there are full-time librarians and library assistants at every school in the district, as well as library media specialists to manage the library collections.
Benyon said the district uses the Follett Destiny Library Manager system to review titles in its libraries. He said the school librarians check the system on a regular basis according to the new state law that came out in August banning explicit sexual material in school libraries. Benyon said the Follett system is used to determine whether books in the libraries fit the parameters set by the law.
"It's a system, so sometimes things get through," Benyon said. "But there is a procedure policy the district follows. The first step is going to the principal and having that conversation with them."
Benyon said the evaluation determined a need for more "maker spaces" in school libraries. He mentioned Jefferson Elementary School created a maker space during recent additions to the building. He said it is "wonderful for our kids to go in and do some different things with technology," and a goal is to provide the same for every school library in the district.
Other goals Benyon brought up were to develop and implement programs to increase digital literacy and digital citizenship, increase student research skills and to increase the use of the library by all departments. He also said the district has been working to increase the number of audio and e-books available.
