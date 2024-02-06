Cape Girardeau Public Schools will expand its comprehension testing system to include grades nine through 12 for the upcoming 2023-24 school year.

Each year, the state requires all K-12 students to take standardized tests in order to assess their progress toward Missouri Learning Standards. However, the results of these tests are historically not available until late in the first semester of the school year. This does not allow school districts time to make any necessary adjustments in the curriculum until the school year is well underway.

In order to have a more timely assessment of their student's comprehension levels in math and English, many school districts, including Cape Girardeau, use third-party assessment systems.

James Russell, the district's assistant superintendent of Academic Services, said Cape Girardeau Public Schools began using the Galileo Comprehensive Assessment System in the 2019-20 school year for kindergarten through fourth grade, and added fifth through eighth grade for the 2022-23 school year.

Russell said the results of testing with the Galileo system fell within 3% of the results of the Missouri Assessment Program (MAP), the state's standardized test system. He said assessment systems the district used prior to Galileo "didn't line up" with the results received from the state's MAP tests.

For this reason, Russell said the district decided to switch to Galileo, which will cost the district $95,000, split out over three years, for all grade levels, K-12.

Russell said students take online assessment tests through Galileo at the beginning, middle and end of each school year.