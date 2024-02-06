Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board approves districtwide raises

Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education members approved a salary increase of about 3% for district teachers, administrators and other district employees.

The new salary schedule will take effect for the 2023-24 school year.

At a board meeting Monday, May 22, Lindsey Dudek, the district's chief financial officer, reported a new annual base pay for incoming first-year teachers of $40,357, an increase of $1,000. She said increasing the base pay will affect the annual step increase for teachers. She said, depending on the number of years employed with the district, teacher's salaries will have an average increase of 3%.

Dudek also said district administrators, coordinators and classified employees will receive salary increases based on the number of years employed with CGPS, with the average increase being the same 3%.