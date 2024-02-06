Cape Girardeau Public Schools announces leadership changes

Howard Benyon, the newly appointed superintendent for Cape Girardeau Public Schools, announced plans for leadership changes ahead of the upcoming school year.

A news release, sent by CGPS on Tuesday, March 28, stated Benyon's current position as deputy superintendent of elementary education will be eliminated. Brice Beck, currently the deputy superintendent of secondary education, will remain in his position but will now add elementary supervision to his present duties, which also include human resources.

According to the release, three other positions will be shifted. Jamie Russell, the district's current education technology instructional specialist, will serve as the assistant superintendent of academic services. In addition, Tina Schuessler, education technology instructional coach, will become the district's elementary academic services coordinator for grades K-6. Also, Nick Cato, library media specialist at Central High School, will serve as the secondary academic services coordinator for grades 7-12.

Per the release, these changes will help the district achieve some of the academic goals that were identified in the Comprehensive School Improvement Plan, allowing the expansion of academic support across the district without an increase to the budget.

The release stated Russell has served in public schools for more than 17 years and helped facilitate and implement the district's current and previous CSIPs, facilitated many curriculum rewrites and organized professional development opportunities for CGPS.