Missouri's 2023 Annual Performance Report showed that 70% of districts had a lower score for the 2022-23 school year than the previous year. The report showed Cape Girardeau Public Schools scoring 71.2% of possible points this year compared to 74.9% in 2022.

The state's Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) released its report Monday, Dec. 18, that measured districts on standardized tests, attendance rates and other factors.

In the category of Academic Achievement Status, CGPS maintained a designation of "Approaching" the target scores for English Language Arts (ELA), math and science, and "On Track" for social studies.

However, the district dropped from "Average" to "Below Average" in the category of Academic Achievement Growth in ELA and math.

James Russell, assistant superintendent of academic services, shared the performance report with the CGPS Board of Education on Monday and stated they are still trying to figure out what the state's growth model is.