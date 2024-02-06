Cape Girardeau Public Library to offer pickup services

Patrons of the Cape Girardeau Public Library may check out items using a drive-through window pickup starting Wednesday while it is closed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
In a Saturday new release, the library announced the pickup services that will be available from noon to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at 711 Clark Ave. Requests for holds must be made through the library’s online catalog at www.capelibrary.org/catalog or by calling (573) 334-5279.
Digital collections may also be accessed online with a library card. Those without a library card may contact us@capelibrary.org for a temporary card granting access to the collections.
While patrons may return items at a drop off location in the library parking lot, due dates for items currently checked out have been extended to June 1.
