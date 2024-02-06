All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMay 4, 2020

Cape Girardeau Public Library to offer pickup services

Patrons of the Cape Girardeau Public Library may check out items using a drive-through window pickup starting Wednesday while it is closed because of the coronavirus outbreak. In a Saturday new release, the library announced the pickup services that will be available from noon to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at 711 Clark Ave. Requests for holds must be made through the library’s online catalog at capelibrary.org/catalog or by calling (573) 334-5279...

Southeast Missourian

Patrons of the Cape Girardeau Public Library may check out items using a drive-through window pickup starting Wednesday while it is closed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

In a Saturday new release, the library announced the pickup services that will be available from noon to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at 711 Clark Ave. Requests for holds must be made through the library’s online catalog at www.capelibrary.org/catalog or by calling (573) 334-5279.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Digital collections may also be accessed online with a library card. Those without a library card may contact us@capelibrary.org for a temporary card granting access to the collections.

While patrons may return items at a drop off location in the library parking lot, due dates for items currently checked out have been extended to June 1.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 7
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development,...
NewsNov. 7
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal court...
NewsNov. 7
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-...
NewsNov. 7
Water main breaks on David Street

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
NewsNov. 7
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
NewsNov. 6
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
Trump wins the White House in a political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters
NewsNov. 6
Trump wins the White House in a political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters
Jason Smith easily wins reelection in 8th District
NewsNov. 6
Jason Smith easily wins reelection in 8th District
Andrew Bailey wins full term as Missouri attorney general
NewsNov. 6
Andrew Bailey wins full term as Missouri attorney general
Denny Hoskins wins race to become Missouri’s next secretary of state
NewsNov. 6
Denny Hoskins wins race to become Missouri’s next secretary of state
Vivek Malek wins full term as Missouri treasurer
NewsNov. 6
Vivek Malek wins full term as Missouri treasurer
Republican David Wasinger elected Missouri lieutenant governor
NewsNov. 6
Republican David Wasinger elected Missouri lieutenant governor
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy