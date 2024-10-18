All sections
NewsJune 23, 2023

Cape Girardeau Public Library to host Lock & Key event next week

Cape Girardeau Public Library will be holding a puzzle event Thursday, June 29, for children ages 9 to 11. The event will be held from 2 until 3 p.m. with registration needed to attend. Cape Girardeau Public Library posted the event on its Facebook page calling it Lock & Key: Dots & Dashes...

Alyssa Lunsford avatar
Alyssa Lunsford
story image illustation

Cape Girardeau Public Library will be holding a puzzle event Thursday, June 29, for children ages 9 to 11. The event will be held from 2 until 3 p.m. with registration needed to attend.

Cape Girardeau Public Library posted the event on its Facebook page calling it Lock & Key: Dots & Dashes.

Those attending will have to work as a team to figure out clues, puzzles and codes to open locked boxes. At the end, they will have to come together as a group to finish the puzzle and obtain the prize. This program will have those participating in Braille and Morse Code to help crack the clues.

The library has been doing programs such as these for the last five years using a program called Breakout Edu for many of them, Renee Jackson of the youth services library staff said.

Cape Girardeau Public library has used programs from other libraries and made their own before as well. She said they have used ones such as a Bermuda Triangle mystery and a Winter Wonderland for guests to attend.

Jackson said each program is geared toward a specific age group or can be made for family events with the clues varied in difficulty. Clues could be under a table, in invisible ink or, in this program's case, in Braille or Morse Code.

Jackson noted these programs are a big hit with families and many come to the library when they know a new lock box has come in.

To register for the event, visit www.capelibrary.org/event/lock-key-dots-dashes.

For those unable to attend, the library will be holding a similar event geared toward families in August.

