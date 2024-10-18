Cape Girardeau Public Library to host Lock & Key event next week

Cape Girardeau Public Library will be holding a puzzle event Thursday, June 29, for children ages 9 to 11. The event will be held from 2 until 3 p.m. with registration needed to attend.

Cape Girardeau Public Library posted the event on its Facebook page calling it Lock & Key: Dots & Dashes.

Those attending will have to work as a team to figure out clues, puzzles and codes to open locked boxes. At the end, they will have to come together as a group to finish the puzzle and obtain the prize. This program will have those participating in Braille and Morse Code to help crack the clues.

The library has been doing programs such as these for the last five years using a program called Breakout Edu for many of them, Renee Jackson of the youth services library staff said.