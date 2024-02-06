The Cape Girardeau Public Library doubled down on its message that there are no pornographic or obscene materials in its collection.

The library issued a statement Wednesday, Dec. 27, saying it is fully compliant with all state laws regarding pornography or obscene material in any form.

"There are no pornographic materials in the library's collection, as defined by state law in Missouri Revised Statutes Chapter 573," the message stated. The library published the statement on its website, and shared it on social media. It did not indicate who authored the statement.

The message was issued following a Dec. 15 library board meeting at which more than 50 people objected to children's access to certain library materials. During that meeting, activist Adrienne Ross asked for a response from the board within 14 days, "after which we will proceed if there is no response or if your response is not satisfactory."

The library's statement included information that in November 2021, the Cape Girardeau Police Department received a complaint regarding employees of the library providing pornography to children.

"Officers interviewed library staff, reviewed the materials cited in the complaint, and made a required report to the Cape Girardeau County Prosecutor," the message stated. "Neither the police department nor the prosecutor's office found any grounds for further action."

In the Dec. 15 meeting, an attendee said she and other "concerned citizens" would pursue new criminal complaints and legal action against the library and its administrators, among other actions.

Ross responded Thursday, Dec. 28, that the library's statement is neither truthful nor responsible.