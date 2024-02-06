The Cape Girardeau Public Library's board of trustees heard comments from community members regarding children's access to explicit materials.

More than 50 people were in attendance during the regular meeting Thursday, Dec. 14, necessitating the meeting be moved to a larger conference room.

Adrienne Ross, a local author who lives in Jackson, addressed the board objecting to children's access to library materials with content she termed as "pornographic, hyper-sexualized and obscene".

Ross stated she and others have previously appealed to the library administrators and board members asking to have these materials removed from the areas specifically designated for children and teens.

She said she personally filled out the required forms of reconsideration for the books "Gender Queer" by Maia Kobabe and "This Book Is Gay" by Juno Dawson.

According to the minutes of the board meeting Sept. 7, Request for Reconsideration forms were received for "This Book is Gay" and "Gender Queer". The minutes stated these titles were reviewed by the Materials Selection Committee in September 2022 and, per policy, the decision of the committee -- that the titles do not need to be removed or moved to another collection -- stands for two years.

Ross said she has appealed to the library to move these books and others out of the sections for minors and asked they change its policy so that certain books may not be taken out without parental permission, no matter where they are in the library.

Tom Blattel, a Cape Girardeau resident, addressed the board and thanked the board and public for creating a space for everyone in the community to come together and learn about one another.

"By removing books about other people's life experiences, it silences those voices, and it violates the First Amendment," Blattel said. "I would encourage people who do want books moved or books banned, to monitor your children. Have the tough conversations with them. Even though sometimes we don't want to, those conversations are what help us all grow and learn from one another."