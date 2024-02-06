Katie Earnhart, director of Cape Girardeau Public Library, said she felt "blindsided" when she first read a proposed rule submitted by Missouri Secretary of State John Ashcroft that would alter how public libraries operate.

Ashcroft's proposed rule, submitted Oct. 14, is titled "Library Certification Requirement for the Protection of Minors". The rule, according to Ashcroft, is meant to prevent minors from having access to "prurient" material.

Katie Earnhart

If approved, libraries that receive state funds would have to submit written policies showing they are in compliance with the rule's six requirements regarding the "appropriateness" of materials for minors or risk losing that funding. Also, no age-inappropriate materials, as defined in these written policies, "shall be knowingly displayed — in areas designated by the library as containing materials predominantly for minors." This includes events and presentations, as well, requiring age-appropriate designations be displayed on "any publication, website, or advertisement." The rule also states, "No funds received shall be used to purchase or acquire materials in any form that appeals to the prurient interest of any minor." Libraries will also be required to adopt written policies "allowing any minor's parent or guardian to determine what materials and access will be available to a minor, and no person employed by or acting on behalf of the library shall knowingly grant access to any minor any material in any form not approved by the minor's parent or guardian."

Ashcroft said he and his staff are still reviewing more than 16,000 responses received from Missourians and public library officials, Ashcroft said that, so far, he hasn't seen much in the way of constructive feedback.

In fact, some have said the rule would open the door for censorship.

A post by the Kansas City Public Library (KCPL) on its website states they "remain sensitive to any specter of censorship and restriction of equitable access to books and other vital library materials."

KCPL's post asserts that, as written, Ashcroft's rule would empower any minor's parent or guardian to determine "appropriateness" for children across the community — not merely for his or her own child.

When asked about this, Ashcroft said he would look at that wording, but he felt that if there is ambiguity in the first section of the requirement, the second part makes the meaning clear.

"Basically, it's saying, 'I, as a parent don't think I should be telling you what your kids are allowed to access, but I think I should have the ability to define what my kids access,'" Ashcroft said.

Local reaction

Jon Voss, newly elected state representative for District 147 and former treasurer for Cape Girardeau Public Library Board of Trustees, said he thought the proposed rule is "problematic" for several reasons.

"I expect it's going to be challenged," Voss said. "If it's implemented, I expect it'll be challenged fairly quickly, and we'll see what the courts have to say about that. I think it comes down to the parent. If they really have some concerns about what content is available in the library, that they disagree with, then they ought to be the ones shepherding that child to the outcome that they want, not the library or the librarians."