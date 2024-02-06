The Cape Girardeau Public Library received an $11,033 grant from the Missouri State Library for the institution's annual summer reading program.
According to a Cape Girardeau Public Library news release, part of the funds will be used to hire part-time staff to help with special events. Funds also will be used for items such as hiking kits, board games and audiobooks
Library director Katie Earnhart stated the program and grant will help expand the joy of reading for people of all ages.
"This grant will enable us to expand and enrich the program, providing even more resources and activities to inspire a lifelong love of reading," Earnhart said.
The program takes place over nine weeks and is different for people based on age groups.
"The focus of the summer reading program is age-specific: to help young children build reading skills, to prepare older children for success by developing early language skills, to motivate teens to read and discuss literature and to encourage adults to experience the joy of reading," the news release stated.
For more information on schedules and activities for the summer reading program, visit the library's website at www.capelibrary.org.
