The Cape Girardeau Public Library received an $11,033 grant from the Missouri State Library for the institution's annual summer reading program.

According to a Cape Girardeau Public Library news release, part of the funds will be used to hire part-time staff to help with special events. Funds also will be used for items such as hiking kits, board games and audiobooks

Library director Katie Earnhart stated the program and grant will help expand the joy of reading for people of all ages.