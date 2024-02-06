Cape Girardeau police vehicle struck during chase

A suspect who struck a patrol vehicle while fleeing from Cape Girardeau police officers was arrested Friday afternoon.
According to Sgt. Joey Hann, officers attempted to arrest the suspect -- who was wanted on a felony assault warrant -- at approximately 1:30 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of Brink Avenue. The suspect fled in a vehicle headed eastbound through the city.
Officers were able to intercept the suspect's vehicle near the intersection of South Ellis and Merriwether streets where the suspect struck a patrol vehicle. No one was injured during the incident.
The suspect was arrested without further incident and is being held at the Cape Girardeau Police Department pending a formal warrant.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.