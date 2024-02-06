All sections
NewsFebruary 22, 2023
Cape Girardeau police to host Citizens Academy
The Cape Girardeau Police Department will host a Citizens Police Academy this spring for anyone interested. In a similar style to the City of Cape Girardeau's Citizens Academy, the series of weekly classes will give participants a more in-depth look on police department operations...
Nathan English

The Cape Girardeau Police Department will host a Citizens Police Academy this spring for anyone interested.

In a similar style to the City of Cape Girardeau's Citizens Academy, the series of weekly classes will give participants a more in-depth look on police department operations.

Attendees will tour the police department, see SWAT demonstrations and be involved in ride-alongs, among other things.

The academy is open to any person who lives or works in Cape Girardeau who is 18 or older. Those wishing to participate must complete a background check.

Robert Newton, public information officer for the police department, said in a study session before council in early February that attendees get to see and learn about every aspect of the police department.

At the study session, city manager Kenneth Haskin said he believes this will have a positive impact on the community.

"I think that is a big, big deal. It has been used in the past, I know, at other departments that I've managed, and it was a huge success," Haskin said. "I think this one will be as well."

Also at the study session, police chief Wes Blair said the one-day police experience — which puts residents in active law enforcement scenarios — will be returning in 2023.

The spring academy session will run from April 6 to June 1, meeting typically from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays. Space is limited. The Cape Girardeau Police Department also has plans to run a session in the fall.

Applications may be picked up at the police department, 2530 Maria Louise Lane.

