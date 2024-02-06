Cape Girardeau police to host Citizens Academy

The Cape Girardeau Police Department will host a Citizens Police Academy this spring for anyone interested.

In a similar style to the City of Cape Girardeau's Citizens Academy, the series of weekly classes will give participants a more in-depth look on police department operations.

Attendees will tour the police department, see SWAT demonstrations and be involved in ride-alongs, among other things.

The academy is open to any person who lives or works in Cape Girardeau who is 18 or older. Those wishing to participate must complete a background check.

Robert Newton, public information officer for the police department, said in a study session before council in early February that attendees get to see and learn about every aspect of the police department.